We downloaded Google Chrome on a Huawei smartphone — Here’s how it works

Google Chrome is fast, secure, and easy to use, which is why it is so popular among smartphone users.

However, many South African may believe that they cannot use this browser on Huawei smartphones since these devices do not support Google Mobile Services.

This is an incorrect assumption, as you can actually use almost every Google application on your Huawei smartphone that runs Huawei Mobile Services (HMS).

This includes the Google Chrome mobile browser — the preferred browser of millions of people worldwide.

We decided to test out how easy it is to install Google Chrome on a Huawei smartphone and were impressed.

Here’s what we did:

Step 1 – Go to the Huawei AppGallery

Step 2 – Search for Google Chrome and tap Install

Step 3 – Tap Install once the download is complete and then tap open when the prompt appears

You will immediately be able to use Google Chrome to surf the internet.

Updating the app is also extremely simple and only takes a few steps.

Step 1 – Go to the Me page of Huawei AppGallery and tap on App Updates

Step 2 – Tap Update

Step 3 – Tap Install once the download is complete

Once installed, you’ll have updated Google Chrome to its latest version.

Installing Google Chrome on a Huawei smartphone is straightforward, and updating the app is equally easy.

You get all of the functionality of the Google Chrome app, too, so the experience will feel just as good as on any other Android device.