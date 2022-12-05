We downloaded Google Meet and Google Classroom on a Huawei smartphone — Here’s how

Online meetings and lessons have become incredibly common as the world moves towards a hybrid work culture.

This was driven by the pandemic and means that employees and students need to ensure they are equipped to engage in meetings and lessons from anywhere.

Google’s Meet and Classroom apps are designed to support online meetings and classes from anywhere and are extremely popular.

While many may believe that these apps are not available on Huawei smartphones, this is an incorrect assumption.

Huawei smartphones have full access to Google Meet and Google Classroom, as well as almost every other Google app, thanks to Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and the Huawei AppGallery.

Here’s what we did:

Step 1 – Open Huawei App Gallery, search for the Google Meet and Google Classroom

Step 2 – Log in with your Google Account

Step 3 – explore Google Classroom and Google Meet

Once we had completed these three steps, we could immediately use both apps.

We had access to the full range of app features when using Google Meet and Google Classroom — so the lack of GMS on our Huawei smartphone did not prove to be a problem at all.

This is a game changer for Huawei smartphone fans who had stopped buying from the brand because they thought they would not be able to use their favourite apps.