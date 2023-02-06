Best ERP software for South African businesses in 2023

There are several powerful enterprise resource planning (ERP) software suites available to South African businesses, including one with local roots.

ERP software converges data from different business activities, allowing for a more comprehensive and coherent view and management of day-to-day operations.

It brings together components such as accounting, procurement, project management, risk management and compliance, and supply chain processes.

In addition to automating certain mundane admin and back-office tasks, ERP can also collect and analyse data that helps streamline operations and ensure more cost-effective functioning.

It can help identify potential weaknesses in processes, shortcomings in compliance, and red flags in financials.

There are three main types of ERP — on-premise, cloud, and hybrid.

Although each has its benefits, cloud ERP software has seen rapid growth in recent years following the Covid-19 pandemic. It can be deployed quickly, costs less than managing your own equipment, and makes company data and systems accessible worldwide.

With numerous providers to choose from, selecting the right ERP provider for your business can cause a bit of head-scratching.

According to Times 3 Technologies, capable ERP software must have the following five features as a bare minimum:

Support for cloud computing — Cloud computing can improve speed, mobility, security, and agility.

Cloud computing can improve speed, mobility, security, and agility. Advanced reporting and dashboards — Must consolidate every aspect of the business into one system to offer business-wide data analytics. Instant dashboards and reporting provide decision-makers with real-time data for fact-based decision-making.

Must consolidate every aspect of the business into one system to offer business-wide data analytics. Instant dashboards and reporting provide decision-makers with real-time data for fact-based decision-making. Customisable and modular — An ERP system must be configurable and customisable to support your unique business processes and needs.

An ERP system must be configurable and customisable to support your unique business processes and needs. Integration capabilities — Integration with other systems supporting Point of Sale, Warehouse Management, Business Intelligence, and Electronic Document Management can enhance business performance.

Integration with other systems supporting Point of Sale, Warehouse Management, Business Intelligence, and Electronic Document Management can enhance business performance. Core business functions — It must provide comprehensive support for your core business functions, which could include financial management, reporting, supply chain management, manufacturing, sales and marketing, service management, customer relationship management, project management and HR management.

Below are five of the most popular ERP software suites for businesses that can satisfy the criteria above.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

This suite of ERP and consumer relationship management (CRM) products consist of 12 applications covering everything from sales and marketing to human resources and supply chain management. Its products come with Artificial Intelligence and Mixed Reality capabilities. The suite was first launched in July 2016.

Oracle Netsuite

Originally released as a cloud-based accounting solution in 1998, Oracle’s NetLedger evolved into Netsuite — fully-fledged cloud-based ERP software. It caters towards the requirements of small-to-medium businesses in particular.

Sage Intacct

Much like Sage’s other software, Intacct features powerful financial management capabilities. First released in 1999, Intactt offers converged management of account payments, billing, ledgers, cash, and orders at its core. It also supports integration with Salesforce for quote-to-cash automation.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud

SAP’s ERP solution can cover any day-to-day business processes, including order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, plan-to-product, request-to-service, and core capabilities.

The system can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or in a hybrid configuration.

SYSPRO

Founded in South Africa in 1978, Syspro is now a multinational software company with its headquarters in Johannesburg. Its ERP software offers integration between accounting, manufacturing, and distribution, among other operations.

