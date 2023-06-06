Best ERP software available to South African businesses

Enterprise resource planning (ERP) software can be crucial for large enterprises and small-to-medium businesses in South Africa as it collates data from different business activities to provide a 360-degree view of operations.

There are several robust ERP software providers in South Africa, including Netsuite, SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Sage Intacct, Microsoft 365, Syspro, Seidor, SynergERP, and Acumatica.

ERP software brings a broad range of business components into a singular dashboard, including accounting, procurement, project management, risk management and compliance, and supply chain processes.

It also automates several business activities, such as quote-to-cash processes, admin and back-office tasks, and data collection and analysis.

It can be deployed quickly, costs less than taking on your own equipment management, and makes company data and systems accessible from anywhere with an Internet connection.

Businesses on the continent, including those based in South Africa, are investing billions each year into ERP systems and software, with the market expected to achieve an 8.3% compound annual growth rate between 2023 and 2030.

The global ERP market as a whole is expected to grow from $44.47 billion (R861 billion) as of 2022 to $71.34 billion (R1.38 trillion) by 2030.

Eight of the best ERP software providers available to South African businesses are listed below.

Oracle Netsuite

Oracle’s Netsuite — formerly NetLedger — was originally launched as a cloud-based accounting product by its current executive vice president, Evan Goldberg, in 1998.

It evolved to a fully-fledged cloud-based ERP software and has since become a leader in the industry, offering products aimed at small-to-medium businesses.

Sage Intacct

Sage Intacct is a US-based financial management and services provider that offers a range of cloud-based software suites on a global scale.

Founded in 1999, it sells products to simplify the management of account payments, billing, ledgers, cash, and orders. It also offers quick quote-to-cash automation through its integration with Salesforce.

SAP S/4Hana Cloud

SAP says its ready-to-run cloud ERP software — S/4HANA Cloud — offers reduced implementation costs and implements the industry’s standard best practices.

It covers daily business processes, including order-to-cash, procure-to-pay, plan-to-product, request-to-service, and core capabilities.

Regarding deployment, SAP S/4HANA Cloud can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud, or a hybrid configuration.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Launched in July 2016, Microsoft Dynamics 365 is a suite of ERP and consumer relationship management (CRM) software solutions that cover a broad range of business processes.

These include everything from sales and marketing to human resources and supply chain management, and Microsoft says the suite features artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities.

SYSPRO

Syspro is a Johannesburg-based multinational software company. It was founded in South Africa in 1978 and says its ERP product gives businesses an all-encompassing view of business processes.

These include financial, warehouse and inventory management processes across supply chain and business operations.

SynergERP

SynergERP is a software company based in Midrand that offers various business management software suites aimed at product- and service-focused organisations and small and medium businesses.

SynergERP is a Sage partner with a team of global developers and certified consultants that it says allow it to support its clients on a global scale.

Acumatica

Acumatica is a cloud ERP provider headquartered in Washington that provides a range of software suites for small and medium-sized businesses.

The company says cloud ERP products are future-proof, provide real-time data on various devices, and offer flexible and transparent pricing.

Seidor Africa

Seidor Africa is an IT consulting firm that sells a wide range of services and software, including ERP suites.

The company says it specialises in SAP’s most popular business management products and is one of SAP’s platinum partners — a status reserved for its best and most innovative vendors.