Best enterprise CRM providers in South Africa

Customer relationship management (CRM) software offers a broad range of benefits for businesses in South Africa, regardless of their size.

Some of the best providers available to South African businesses include Microsoft, Sage, The CRM Team, Seidor, BaseCloud, Salesforce, Netsuite, Oracle, and SAP.

The aim of CRM products is to help businesses build stronger relationships with their customers, which helps lead to better customer retention.

This, in turn, can lead to increased revenue as the cost of attracting new customers can be substantially higher than retaining existing customers.

Most providers offer scalable products that let businesses tailor their systems specifically to their business needs, and they can be integrated with a host of other applications.

Some providers offer cloud-based solutions, on-premises installations, or a combination of the two.

Below is an overview of some of the best enterprise CRM software providers available to South African businesses.

Microsoft Dynamics 365

Microsoft’s Dynamics CRM is available to businesses as a cloud offering or as an on-location installation, and it can be customised using extensions.

The latest software offers several improvements over older versions, including visualisations, dashboards, document management, recurring appointments, goal management, and a range of reporting.

Existing on-premises Microsoft Dynamics CRM customers can also convert their package to cloud-based.

Sage

Sage says its CRM solutions can help businesses gain reliable insight to make decisions, get a better understanding of their customers, and collaborate effectively while accelerating team performance.

“As a Sage customer, you can choose from fully integrated CRM or Sage Sales, Marketing or Service modules to suit your business needs,” says Sage.

It also provides real-time customer base insights and helps customers to grow revenues through better prospecting for new business.

Salesforce Customer 360

Salesforce says Customer 360 CRM is secure, scalable, and flexible and helps businesses support their customers.

The company says Customer 360 incorporates top-tier marketing, sales, commerce, and service apps, allowing users to integrate data from any source, analyse it, and make real-time decisions.

“Einstein, our built-in artificial intelligence, uses this data along with workflows in Slack to completely automate the majority of repeatable business functions,” it says.

The CRM Team

The CRM Team is a Microsoft partner and sells the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM solution.

“With Dynamics 365, you’ll have the only portfolio of intelligent business applications that enables everyone to deliver operational excellence and create more engaging customer experiences,” it says.

The CRM Team will help customers tailor and build their own solutions using the Microsoft Cloud or with a broad range of other familiar business tools.

Netsuite CRM

Oracle-owned NetSuite says its CRM software is “the only cloud solution that delivers a real-time, 360-degree view of your customers”.

The benefits that the software provides include seamless lead-to-cash processes, improved sales performance, and sales and services management on a global scale.

NetSuite says its integrated customer service management solution can help to improve customer satisfaction, attract new customers, and cut service costs.

Seidor

Seidor partners with Microsoft, Salesforce, and SAP to offer various CRM products.

“We offer the best technological tools to ensure that the customer service experience is optimal and excellence is achieved in business processes,” it says.

The products it offers include Microsoft Dynamics 365, SAP Sales Cloud, and Salesforce Solutions.

Oracle CX

Oracle says its advertising and customer experience (CX) software gives businesses the tools to boost advertising performance, automate customer self-service, and connect data, processes, and applications on a single platform.

“Oracle Advertising and Customer Experience (CX) offers a connected suite of applications that goes beyond traditional CRM to help you create, manage, serve, and nurture lasting customer relationships,” it says.

The software suite also provides advertising, sales, and industry solutions applications to support businesses in managing these aspects from the same dashboard.

BaseCloud

BaseCloud says its CRM solution provides high-speed service management while helping to manage leads and keep businesses in sync.

The CRM software is scalable to “any business” of “any size”, and some of its notable clients include Angor, Midstream Real Estate, Bot Shop, and Master Care.

The benefits of BaseCloud’s CRM software include wide-ranging support, time and cost savings, and improved customer satisfaction.

SAP CX

SAP says its enterprise-grade customer experience (CX) solutions offer end-to-end insights across the value chain, allowing businesses to connect real-time data and signals to improve loyalty, customer retention, and revenue.

The company offers solutions for e-commerce, customer data, sales, customer service, and marketing. SAP says it helps businesses provide personalised customer experiences to help them win customer loyalty.

Some of SAP CX’s notable customers include Kodak, Virgin Megastore, and MVV Enamic.

