MTN appoints new chief enterprise officer

The MTN Group has announced the appointment of David Behr as group chief enterprise business officer, effective immediately.

Behr will report to the MTN Group’s chief commercial officer, Selorm Adadevoh, and lead the group’s integrated enterprise business function.

The change comes after the MTN Group’s recent consolidation of converged solutions and the group enterprise business unit into a single structure.

“This development follows strategic work initiated earlier this year to streamline MTN’s commercial operations,” the company said in a statement.

“The integration forms part of the group’s broader ambition to drive commercial excellence by improving alignment across go-to market channels and strengthening synergies across functions.”

MTN said the move positions the group to deliver end-to-end enterprise solutions more effectively while expanding its capabilities as a systems integrator and provider of managed services.

“We are excited to welcome David to this new role as we continue to transform our enterprise business for the future,” said Adadevoh.

“With his experience and leadership, we are confident that MTN will be better positioned to deliver integrated, next-generation solutions that enable Africa’s progress.”

Behr will oversee the growth and execution of the group’s enterprise strategy, including voice and data services and next-generation solutions such as IoT, unified communications, and cloud.

Behr has more than two decades of leadership experience in telecommunications and technology. He has held senior roles in several geographies.

Most recently, he served as CEO of MTN converged solutions, leading portfolio transformation in key markets.

Before that, he served as CEO of Liquid C2 and Cloudmania and as Liquid Communications’ group chief product officer and chief digital officer.

Behr holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School and a Master of Engineering from the University of Bristol.