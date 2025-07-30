The South African director who landed in trouble for claiming to have a PhD

Former EOH director Anushka Bogdanov was censured and penalised by the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) for falsely claiming to have a PhD.

Bogdanov hit back, releasing a statement saying that the JSE’s announcement contains several factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations.

However, when MyBroadband asked Bogdanov the simple question as to whether she holds a PhD, she would not answer the question.

She would also not highlight any of the factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations she claims are contained in the JSE announcement.

The debacle dates back to June 2019, when EOH, now known as iOCO, appointed Bogdanov to its board of directors.

In its announcement, EOH stated that “Dr Anushka Bogdanov” was appointed as an independent non-executive director with immediate effect.

They stated that Bogdanov held numerous degrees, including a BA in Political Science from the University of Durban and a PhD in International Finance from the London Business School.

This is in addition to a postgraduate diploma from Buckinghamshire Business School and an MBA from the same institution.

EOH added that Bogdanov lectured MPhil students and supervised PhD Finance students at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University.

The same information appeared on the EOH website, where the company provided the full CVs of its directors.

As an independent director on the EOH board, she chaired the social and ethics committee and later became the lead independent non-executive director.

She was also a member of the governance and risk committee and the nomination and remuneration committee.

During her tenure as EOH director, she continued to refer to herself as “Dr Anushka Bogdanov” in public documents.

Bogdanov was appointed lead independent non-executive director on 7 February 2020 and resigned five months later, on 28 July 2020.

Five days earlier, EOH had announced that it was collaborating with Bogdanov’s company, Risk Insights, to bring a digital education and assessment solution called iON to the country.

At the time, there was speculation that her resignation was linked to the EOH CEO’s sister’s ties with Bogdanov’s company.

However, EOH dismissed this speculation. It said, “Anushka resigned as she has personal issues that she needs to deal with. The chairman is dealing directly with her.”

JSE statement on Anushka Bogdanov

Anushka Bogdanov, former EOH (now iOCO) director

On 25 July 2025, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) announced that it had imposed censure and penalties on Anushka Bogdanov.

The JSE said she submitted a Director’s Declaration wherein she attested to and confirmed that she possessed a PhD in International Financial Management and Mathematics.

However, EOH later established that this was false and Bogdanov had not obtained a PhD in International Finance from the London Business School or any other institution.

Based on EOH’s findings, the JSE launched an investigation and, throughout the process, gave Bogdanov several opportunities to refute the allegations and provide proof of her PhD.

“The facts and information obtained during the investigation indicated that there were significant discrepancies and irregularities relating to the authenticity of her qualification, and her statements and representations made in respect thereof,” the exchange said.

“These findings were supported by independent verification and objective evidence, which raised serious concerns about the accuracy and reliability of the documentation submitted by Bogdanov as well as the veracity of Bogdanov’s representations about her qualification.”

While the JSE’s investigation was launched in 2020, the exchange said Bogdanov kept delaying it, requesting more time to respond to its queries.

“Finally, in late 2024, Bogdanov confirmed and admitted to the JSE that she did not have a PhD degree from the London Business School,” the JSE said.

Therefore, the JSE imposed significant penalties on Bogdanov for misrepresenting her qualifications:

A public censure and a fine of R500,000.

Immediate disqualification from holding the office of a director or officer of a company listed on the JSE for ten years.

The JSE said Bogdanov’s false statements raise serious and material concerns about her integrity and suitability as a director of JSE-listed companies.

“Furthermore, Bogdanov’s actions demonstrate a grave violation of professional integrity and an unacceptable disregard for ethical standards,” it said.

Anushka Bogdanov responds, but without any details

Shortly after the JSE announcement, Bogdanov released a statement saying she was aware of the announcement published by the JSE about her academic qualifications.

“The announcement contains several factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations,” Bogdanov said in the statement.

She described herself as a highly qualified governance and risk management specialist with over thirty years of professional experience in senior leadership positions.

She said she had submitted all supporting documentation from accredited institutions, including her doctoral research, to the JSE in good faith and full transparency.

“I am deeply concerned by the content and the governance processes that led to the announcement and the lack of reasonable opportunity to respond prior to its publication,” she said.

Bogdanov said she had sought legal advice and remains committed to engaging constructively with all relevant parties to clarify and resolve this matter.

To gain clarity on what Bogdanov viewed as inaccuracies and misrepresentations by the JSE, MyBroadband asked her representative two simple questions.

Does Anushka Bogdanov hold a PhD?

Can she highlight the inaccuracies in the JSE statement?

Bogdanov did not answer these questions. Instead, she pointed to her initial statement regarding the JSE’s announcement.

“As Anushka has indicated, there are several factual inaccuracies and misrepresentations in the JSE’s statement, limiting her ability to respond promptly,” her representative said.

“We will be sharing further information in due course and will keep your team updated as developments unfold.”

What is striking is that there is no mention of the PhD from the London Business School on Bogdanov’s LinkedIn profile.

Instead, she lists a “Doctor’s Degree, Relationship on ESG Disclosure, ESG Ratings and Market Capital” from the University of Northampton, with the dates 2019 to 2025.