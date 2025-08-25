Vodacom Business beats MTN and Telkom in enterprise telecommunications market

Vodacom Business ranked top as the most trusted enterprise telecommunications provider, beating its competitors, MTN Business, Telkom, and Liquid Intelligent Technologies.

This was revealed by Analytico’s latest Business Technology Survey, which was conducted in August 2025 and completed by 1,057 respondents.

The survey results only included responses from people who were involved in selecting ICT products and services for their company.

As part of the survey, businesses were asked which enterprise telecommunications provider they would pick for their company.

Vodacom Business topped the rankings with 31% of the vote, well ahead of MTN Business, Vox, and Telkom.

Vodacom Business was created 17 years ago and has built a reputation as the go-to option for businesses looking for cutting-edge services.

A key factor behind Vodacom Business’s success is having access to the resources of the main Vodacom Group.

This includes extensive infrastructure that provides a network of local and international points of presence through which Vodacom Business can offer solutions.

Leveraging these resources has also allowed Vodacom Business to develop various tailored solutions for its clients.

These services include converged self-provisioned IP core, self-provisioned international capacity, IoT solutions, cloud, security, and hosting in carrier-grade data centres.

The combination of these factors has allowed Vodacom Business to outperform its competitors in the South African enterprise market.

MTN Business finished second with 21% of the vote. The company was created after MTN acquired Verizon Business South Africa in 2008.

Through this acquisition, MTN expanded its product offerings of its existing South Africa-based ISP, MTN Network Solutions.

At the time, the operator positioned MTN Business as a full-service business communications provider of choice for the African continent.

Today, MTN Business offers a range of ICT services to the business market, including connectivity, communication, collaboration, and cloud solutions.

The chart below shows South Africa’s preferred enterprise telecommunications providers.