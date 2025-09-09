What’s Next — Martha Lamola on how Vodacom supports its enterprise clients

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Martha Lamola explains how Vodacom builds long-term partnerships with its enterprise clients.

Lamola is the Operations Director for Vodacom Ventures and Partnerships.

She is a Chartered Accountant and engineer by profession. Lamola has over 30 years of experience in finance and technical operations, including 20 years in executive leadership roles.

Lamola began her Vodacom journey in March 2016 as the Managing Executive: Finance Business Partner — Technology and Support.

In November 2017, she transitioned to Vodacom Business as the Managing Executive: Financial Business Partner.

In this position, Lamola played a key role in driving financial and commercial discipline, governance, and business performance while supporting the implementation of a revised strategy to build an anti-fragile enterprise business.

In September 2021, Martha was appointed Global Head of Finance: Vodafone Business Platforms and Solutions, Cyber Security, and Strategy at Vodafone Group (UK).

She returned to South Africa in August 2023 to serve as Acting Chief Officer for Vodacom Business South Africa, a role she held until 31 May 2024.

Currently, Martha leads the Vodacom Ventures and Partnerships portfolio and serves on the boards of several Vodacom subsidiaries.

She holds multiple qualifications in Engineering and Finance, including the Senior Executive Programme Africa (SEPA) from Harvard Business School.

The interview

In this interview, Lamola explains how her team ensures operational excellence while driving innovation across Vodacom’s enterprise ventures.

She expands upon the role trust plays in building long-term relationships with enterprise clients, before providing examples that embody the spirit of “Together, Let’s Build the Extraordinary.”

Lamola then unpacks how her team balances agility and scale when launching new enterprise solutions, before unpacking the biggest opportunities for strategic growth in the enterprise telecoms space.

She concludes the discussion by explaining how Vodacom is preparing for the future of enterprise telecommunications.

Watch the full interview with Martha Lamola, below.