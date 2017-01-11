More areas to get Vox fibre

Vox Telecom CEO Jacques du Toit expects data prices and traditional voice call volumes to continue to decline in 2017, but higher data volumes will make up for this loss.

The telecommunications market continues to evolve, with many traditional voice providers having to transform to compensate for declining voice revenues.

Vox is a great example of such a company, having transformed itself from a pure ISP to a solutions provider which enables companies to differentiate themselves using technology.

“We have seen that a lot of traditional ISP services are being replaced with newer technologies,” said du Toit.

“ISPs cannot differentiate on price anymore – it is now about playing a relevant role in the eye of the customer.”

In 2017, Vox expects the biggest growth from its fibre strategy and outsourced managed IT and digital marketing solutions.

“Our fibre strategy will continue to drive an increased uptake in a range of hosted solutions as well as the delivery of data-intensive applications over the Internet.”

Vox secures additional funding

Du Toit said Vox has secured additional funding to continue the company’s growth strategy.

“These funds will be used to increase the sales and technical workforce, and to drive the roll-out of fibre into newly-identified residential suburbs and business precincts,” said Du Toit.

Du Toit previously said they were connecting more than 700 FTTH customers a month and their FTTB sales were just under 200 per month.

“We have secured sufficient orders to build past 56,000 homes and have already passed in excess of 8,000 FTTB sites,” he said.

