Afrihost offering R4,000 saving for new fibre customers

Afrihost is ready to “disrupt” the fibre market, offering new subscribers savings of up to R4,000 when they sign up.

“The overall amount of up to R4,000 can be used to offset installation and hardware costs if you’re new to fibre,” said Afrihost.

“Or if you aren’t happy with your current ISP and want to experience Pure Internet Joy, we’ll credit your Afrihost account to reimburse you for costs incurred in making the switch.”

Afrihost said new connection customers will receive the savings at checkout.

“If you’re migrating from another ISP, we’ll automatically zero-rate migration fees associated with the last-mile provider.”

Your Afrihost account will then be credited for the termination costs charged by your previous ISP.

The offer is valid from today until further notice.

Expansive roll-out

Afrihost said it initially partnered with Vumatel, Openserve, TT Connect, and Octotel to expand its fibre reach – and has now added new partners to the list, including MetroFibre Networx, Frogfoot, SA Digital Villages, Mitsol, and Century City Connect.

This makes it the ISP with the most last-mile partners offering FTTH, it said.

It added it will also be the first to partner with Connectivity Services for fibre services in Steyn City.