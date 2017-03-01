XDSL selects New Telco SA data centre for point of presence

XDSL has chosen New Telco SA’s Midrand data centre as a point of presence for its network.

The move will allow the ISP to interconnect with multiple network operators and other service providers, said New Telco.

“XDSL will be able to efficiently reach a multitude of customers, offering Layer 2 services and a portal to a variety of Layer 3 and other services,” said New Telco.

XDSL said the move removes the need to lay more fibre to reach more areas in Midrand – making the decision cost effective.

“We already have several customers terminating into this PoP, with rapid growth expected over the next two months,” said XDSL.

Now read: Axxess partners with Vumatel to expand fibre reach