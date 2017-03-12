The massive difference in South African fibre prices – Beware which provider you choose

12 March 2017

Fibre-to-the-home is the preferred Internet connection for households in South Africa, as it offers higher speeds at a much lower price per Mbps than DSL.

The high cost associated with rolling out a fibre network means that network operators cherry-pick the suburbs where they deploy networks.

A high take-up rate is needed for a fibre provider to invest in a network in a neighbourhood to minimize the risk of big losses.

It is therefore unlikely that a network provider will invest in a neighbourhood where another provider is already active.

This means that residents in a certain area are usually stuck with a single fibre provider, and this will influence the price they pay for FTTH services.

Different FTTH providers charge different wholesale rates to ISPs, who in turn pass these costs onto consumers.

This means an Afrihost subscriber in one area, for example, will pay more for the same FTTH service than their counterpart in another area.

The table below shows the different prices of FTTH services from the same ISP, based on which fibre operator is used.

Afrihost 100Mbps Uncapped
ISP Fibre Provider Uncapped 100Mbps Price Price Difference
Afrihost Century City Connect R999 R0
Afrihost Mitsol R999 R0
Afrihost Frogfoot R999 R0
Afrihost TT Connect R1,099 R100
Afrihost Vumatel R1,499 R500
Afrihost Metrofibre Networx R1,549 R550
Afrihost SADV R1,599 R600
Afrihost Openserve R1,999 R1,000
Cipherwave Home Connect 100Mbps Uncapped 
ISP Fibre Provider Uncapped 100Mbps Price Price Difference
Cipherwave Home Connect DFA R788 R0
Cipherwave Home Connect Frogfoot R788 R0
Cipherwave Home Connect Vumatel R1,048 R260
Cipherwave Home Connect MetroFibre NetWorx R1,048 R260
RSAWEB 100Mbps Uncapped 
ISP Fibre Provider Uncapped 100Mbps Price Price Difference
RSAWEB Frogfoot R999 R0
RSAWEB Octotel R1,099 R100
RSAWEB Vumatel R1,499 R500
Webafrica 100Mbps Uncapped 
ISP Fibre Provider Uncapped 100Mbps Price Price Difference
Webafrica Mitsol R899 R0
Webafrica Frogfoot R999 R100
Webafrica Vumatel R1,499 R600
Cool Ideas 100Mbps Uncapped 
ISP Fibre Provider Uncapped 100Mbps Price Price Difference
Cool Ideas DFA R999 R0
Cool Ideas Frogfoot R999 R0
Cool Ideas Mitsol R999 R0
Cool Ideas TT Connect R999 R0
Cool Ideas Vumatel R1,199 R200
Cool Ideas Octotel R1,199 R200
Cool Ideas Metrofibre Networx R1,399 R400
Cool Ideas SADV R1,499 R500
Cool Ideas Openserve R1,999 R1,000

