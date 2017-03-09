Why Telkom’s fibre-to-the-home is more expensive

Last year, Telkom announced it will use Vumatel’s open-access fibre network to provide FTTH services to subscribers.

The agreement adds to its reach and helps Telkom to reach more consumers in South Africa.

Telkom’s fibre-to-the-home pricing on Vumatel’s infrastructure ranges from R499 for a 4Mbps connection with a 40GB cap, to R2,199 for a 100Mbps uncapped service.

What is curious is that Telkom’s pricing on Vumatel is significantly lower than its pricing over its own fibre network, provided by Openserve.

The table below provides an overview of how Telkom’s uncapped FTTH pricing compares on the two networks.

Telkom FTTH Uncapped Prices Network Download Upload Price pm Vumatel 20Mbps 20Mbps R999 Telkom/Openserve 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,687 Vumatel 50Mbps 50Mbps R1,599 Telkom/Openserve 40Mbps 20Mbps R2,227 Vumatel 100Mbps 100Mbps R2,199 Telkom/Openserve 100Mbps 50Mbps R3,198

Telkom explains

Telkom spokesperson Jacqui O’Sullivan said Telkom has adopted an operating model that ensures its retail and wholesale entities run as separate business units.

“This helps ensure the Telkom Consumer business does not receive preferential pricing from its wholesale fibre provider Openserve,” said O’Sullivan.

She said for ISPs to offer Internet services, Openserve offers a Resell DSL service at “standard access prices per meg price per volume break”.

“The additional building blocks required to provision a fibre service specifically around interconnection rates, scale, and redundancy is inherently different between Openserve and other providers such as Vumatel,” she said.

She said Telkom continues to look at ways they can make their fibre network, which is made up of several wholesale fibre providers, more efficient. This will help reduce the cost of fibre services to its customers.

“To this end, we are reviewing the cost of our fibre offers. Plans are in place to unveil a new pricing portfolio soon.”

