Vodacom fibre pricing is “area specific”

Vodacom announced fibre-to-the-home price cuts in September 2016, which were well received by many South Africans.

The announcement also included the signing of lease deals between Vodacom and third-party network infrastructure providers – such as Dark Fibre Africa and Openserve.

A resident of Parklands Estate in Boksburg took note of the new fibre pricing, and looked forward to taking up a package when he was told the service was being rolled out to his area.

Instead of the prices announced in September, though, he was offered Vodacom’s “old fibre prices“.

An example of the price discrepancy is a 100Mbps line with 2TB cap on the DFA network priced at R1,799 per month – whereas the “latest pricing” from September lists the package as costing R1,399.

Pricing is area specific

Vodacom said it sells fibre products in different areas on a number of networks that include bitstream (through wholesale agreements) and self-built networks.

Currently, Vodacom is active on the following bitstream networks: Openserve, Vumatel, Fibrehoods, SADV, Metro Fibre Networx, Century City Connect, DFA.

“Vodacom is continuously adding new bitstream partners. Vodacom Fibre pricing on the various networks are area specific, and hence it is important for customers to review the specific areas and associated pricing,” said Vodacom in reply to questions about the price discrepancy.

Now read: The massive difference in South African fibre prices