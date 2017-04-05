Afrihost launches new capped fibre packages

Afrihost has launched new capped fibre packages.

The packages start at just over R400 per month, and Afrihost stated that it has partnered with more fibre providers to offer greater coverage.

“All Afrihost fibre packages – whether capped or uncapped – are bundled, which means that what you see is what you pay,” said Afrihost.

“Packages are all-inclusive, with the price covering both the data and line rental.”

Afrihost reminded customers that its R4,000 saving sign-up offer is still running, valid until 7 April 2017.

“The overall amount of up to R4,000 can be used to offset installation and hardware costs if a user is new to fibre,” said Afrihost.

If users “aren’t happy with their current ISP and want to experience Pure Internet Joy, we’ll credit their Afrihost account to reimburse them for costs incurred in making the switch”.

New capped fibre packages

Afrihost is offering capped packages on the line speeds and from the fibre providers detailed in the table below.

Prices range from R400-R500 for a 25GB cap on a 4Mbps line (1Mbps upload) to around R2,000 for a 1,000GB package on a 100Mbps line (100Mbps upload).

Speeds and package prices vary by fibre provider.