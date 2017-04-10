Cell C Fibre – 3 months free and no set-up costs

New subscribers to Cell C’s C-Fibre service will get their first three months free and will not have to pay any installation charges.

The free set-up includes free installation (R1,710), free connection (R1,140), and a free Wi-Fi router with LTE failover – valued at R1,699.

The promotion also offers subscribers 1GB of free LTE data per month for the first 12 months, valued at R828.

The three-month discount will apply for 90 days from the date when the C-Fibre service is activated.

The promotion applies on Vumatel, Mitsol, and FrogFoot networks on month-to-month C-Fibre contracts and runs until 30 April 2017.