Openserve fibre-to-the-home line porting problems

MyBroadband was recently alerted to complaints from fibre-to-the-home clients on Openserve infrastructure who said they are struggling to switch service providers.

While they were receiving fibre broadband services from Telkom, the Openserve coverage map has not yet been updated to include their area.

The coverage map provides an overview of which areas have access to the fibre network and if you are eligible to receive a fibre service.

This has made it impossible to get service from other Internet service providers, as ISPs will not allow you to apply for a fibre account unless the Openserve coverage map shows your property as covered.

According to one complaint, Internet service providers refused to let the Telkom client switch to them as Openserve did not list their address as having fibre coverage.

Telkom – No comment

Telkom was contacted for comment on the frequency of Openserve’s coverage map updates, but it did not respond to questions.