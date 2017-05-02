Vox brings fibre to Safari Investments’ properties

Frogfoot Networks, a subsidiary of Vox, has partnered with Safari Investments to provide its property portfolio with fibre connectivity infrastructure.

“The decision to move away from Telkom was an easy one, and we welcomed the input and partnership approach we received from Vox and Frogfoot,” said Safari CEO Francois Marais.

“The team has worked to find cost-effective alternatives to ensure a seamless switch over process for us,” he said.

Safari – which oversees multiple retail nodes – will own the passive infrastructure in its portfolio, while it will be managed by Frogfoot Networks as the open-access provider.

“Access to fibre will change the way retailers do business with their customers,” said Vox CEO Jacques du Toit.

“High speed Wi-Fi, offered in-mall with access to tenant and retailer information, is an important value-add that renders a facility so much more attractive.”

