Fibre-to-the-home prices – Telkom vs Vodacom vs MTN

7 June 2017

Fibre-to-the-home is growing rapidly in South Africa, with the country’s biggest telecommunications players pumping millions into growing their fibre networks.

Smaller companies like Vumatel, Cybersmart, Link Africa, SADV, Octotel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre Networx are also aggressively expanding their FTTH footprints.

The increased competition means better prices for consumers, with regular FTTH price cuts from service providers taking place

Three of the big names in the fibre game are Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom, and many consumers already rely on these companies for mobile and other fixed-line services.

We looked at what these telecoms operators had to offer in the FTTH department, focusing on their capped packages across line speed options.

The results of the comparison are detailed below.

Fibre-to-the-home Capped Prices
Provider Data Cap Price p/m
10Mbps
Vodacom 100GB R599
Telkom 100GB R699
20Mbps
MTN 100GB R679
Telkom 100GB R799
Vodacom 300GB R799
MTN 300GB R924
40Mbps/50Mbps
MTN (50Mbps) 200GB R864
Telkom (40Mbps) 200GB R999
Vodacom (40Mbps) 1,000GB R1,199
MTN (50Mbps) 1,100GB R1,579
100Mbps
MTN 400GB R1,289
Telkom 400GB R1,599
MTN 1,100GB R1,699
Vodacom 2,000GB R1,799

