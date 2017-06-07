Fibre-to-the-home prices – Telkom vs Vodacom vs MTN

Fibre-to-the-home is growing rapidly in South Africa, with the country’s biggest telecommunications players pumping millions into growing their fibre networks.

Smaller companies like Vumatel, Cybersmart, Link Africa, SADV, Octotel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre Networx are also aggressively expanding their FTTH footprints.

The increased competition means better prices for consumers, with regular FTTH price cuts from service providers taking place

Three of the big names in the fibre game are Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom, and many consumers already rely on these companies for mobile and other fixed-line services.

We looked at what these telecoms operators had to offer in the FTTH department, focusing on their capped packages across line speed options.

The results of the comparison are detailed below.