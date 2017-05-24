Afrihost cutting Openserve fibre prices

Afrihost is cutting Openserve fibre package prices, the company announced.
The company said the price cuts are in response to recent IPC price reductions from Openserve.
“We’ll be reducing the monthly costs of all Openserve fibre packages to pass this saving onto all current and future clients,” said Afrihost.
Afrihost said it has acquired more IPC capacity to ensure that both fibre and DSL clients can enjoy an even greater online experience.
New providers
“Since our last product update, we’ve also partnered with a few new providers, notably, Link Africa, FibreHoods, Teralink, and SADV Suburbia, which will go live this week,” said Afrihost.
“We are also currently offering free Wi-Fi Routers with all fibre orders, saving clients up to R1,000.”
“While fibre may not be available in all areas yet, it’s rolling out at a rapid pace across the country and becoming more pervasive every day.”
New Prices
|
New Afrihost Fibre Pricing on Openserve
|
Openserve – Capped Shaped
|Cap
|Speed – Down
|Speed – Up
|New Price
|25GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R437
|50GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R457
|100GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R497
|200GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R597
|500GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R897
|1,000GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R1,397
|25GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R537
|50GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R557
|100GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R597
|200GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R697
|500GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R997
|1,000GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R1,497
|25GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R617
|50GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R647
|100GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R697
|200GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R797
|500GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R1,097
|1,000GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R1,597
|25GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R707
|50GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R727
|100GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R777
|200GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R877
|500GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R1,177
|1,000GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R1,677
|25GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R817
|50GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R847
|100GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R897
|200GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R997
|500GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,297
|1,000GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,797
|
Openserve – Capped Unshaped
|Cap
|Speed – Down
|Speed – Up
|New Price
|Old Price
|25GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R447
|R457
|50GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R497
|R497
|100GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R547
|R597
|200GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R697
|R797
|500GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R1,147
|R1,397
|1,000GB
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R1,797
|R2,397
|25GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R547
|R557
|50GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R597
|R597
|100GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R647
|R697
|200GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R747
|R897
|500GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R1,247
|R1,497
|1,000GB
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R1,897
|R2,497
|25GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R597
|R647
|50GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R647
|R697
|100GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R747
|R797
|200GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R847
|R997
|500GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R1,347
|R1,597
|1,000GB
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R1,997
|R2,597
|25GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R697
|R727
|50GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R747
|R777
|100GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R847
|R877
|200GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R947
|R1,077
|500GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R1,447
|R1,677
|1,000GB
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R2,247
|R2,677
|25GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R797
|R847
|50GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R847
|R897
|100GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R947
|R997
|200GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,047
|R1,197
|500GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,547
|R1,797
|1,000GB
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R2,347
|R2,797
|
Openserve – Uncapped
|Account
|Speed – Down
|Speed – Up
|New Price
|Old Price
|Home
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R547
|R597
|Premium
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R647
|R747
|Priority
|4Mbps
|2Mbps
|R747
|R897
|Home
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R697
|R797
|Premium
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R897
|R997
|Priority
|10Mbps
|5Mbps
|R997
|R1,297
|Home
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R947
|R997
|Premium
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R1,297
|R1,497
|Priority
|20Mbps
|10Mbps
|R1,497
|R1,897
|Home
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R1,147
|R1,497
|Premium
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R1,497
|R1,797
|Priority
|40Mbps
|20Mbps
|R1,997
|R2,497
|Home
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,497
|R1,997
|Premium
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,897
|R2,499
|Priority
|100Mbps
|50Mbps
|R2,497
|R3,499
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.