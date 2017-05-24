Afrihost cutting Openserve fibre prices

24 May 2017

Afrihost is cutting Openserve fibre package prices, the company announced.

The company said the price cuts are in response to recent IPC price reductions from Openserve.

“We’ll be reducing the monthly costs of all Openserve fibre packages to pass this saving onto all current and future clients,” said Afrihost.

Afrihost said it has acquired more IPC capacity to ensure that both fibre and DSL clients can enjoy an even greater online experience.

New providers

“Since our last product update, we’ve also partnered with a few new providers, notably, Link Africa, FibreHoods, Teralink, and SADV Suburbia, which will go live this week,” said Afrihost.

“We are also currently offering free Wi-Fi Routers with all fibre orders, saving clients up to R1,000.”

“While fibre may not be available in all areas yet, it’s rolling out at a rapid pace across the country and becoming more pervasive every day.”

New Prices

New Afrihost Fibre Pricing on Openserve
Openserve – Capped Shaped
Cap Speed – Down Speed – Up New Price
25GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R437
50GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R457
100GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R497
200GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R597
500GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R897
1,000GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R1,397
25GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R537
50GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R557
100GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R597
200GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R697
500GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R997
1,000GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R1,497
25GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R617
50GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R647
100GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R697
200GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R797
500GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,097
1,000GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,597
25GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R707
50GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R727
100GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R777
200GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R877
500GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,177
1,000GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,677
25GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R817
50GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R847
100GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R897
200GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R997
500GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,297
1,000GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,797
Openserve – Capped Unshaped
Cap Speed – Down Speed – Up New Price Old Price
25GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R447 R457
50GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R497 R497
100GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R547 R597
200GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R697 R797
500GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R1,147 R1,397
1,000GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R1,797 R2,397
25GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R547 R557
50GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R597 R597
100GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R647 R697
200GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R747 R897
500GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R1,247 R1,497
1,000GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R1,897 R2,497
25GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R597 R647
50GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R647 R697
100GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R747 R797
200GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R847 R997
500GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,347 R1,597
1,000GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,997 R2,597
25GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R697 R727
50GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R747 R777
100GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R847 R877
200GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R947 R1,077
500GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,447 R1,677
1,000GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R2,247 R2,677
25GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R797 R847
50GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R847 R897
100GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R947 R997
200GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,047 R1,197
500GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,547 R1,797
1,000GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R2,347 R2,797
Openserve – Uncapped
Account Speed – Down Speed – Up New Price Old Price
Home 4Mbps 2Mbps R547 R597
Premium 4Mbps 2Mbps R647 R747
Priority 4Mbps 2Mbps R747 R897
Home 10Mbps 5Mbps R697 R797
Premium 10Mbps 5Mbps R897 R997
Priority 10Mbps 5Mbps R997 R1,297
Home 20Mbps 10Mbps R947 R997
Premium 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,297 R1,497
Priority 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,497 R1,897
Home 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,147 R1,497
Premium 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,497 R1,797
Priority 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,997 R2,497
Home 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,497 R1,997
Premium 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,897 R2,499
Priority 100Mbps 50Mbps R2,497 R3,499

