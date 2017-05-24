Afrihost cutting Openserve fibre prices

Afrihost is cutting Openserve fibre package prices, the company announced.

The company said the price cuts are in response to recent IPC price reductions from Openserve.

“We’ll be reducing the monthly costs of all Openserve fibre packages to pass this saving onto all current and future clients,” said Afrihost.

Afrihost said it has acquired more IPC capacity to ensure that both fibre and DSL clients can enjoy an even greater online experience.

New providers

“Since our last product update, we’ve also partnered with a few new providers, notably, Link Africa, FibreHoods, Teralink, and SADV Suburbia, which will go live this week,” said Afrihost.

“We are also currently offering free Wi-Fi Routers with all fibre orders, saving clients up to R1,000.”

“While fibre may not be available in all areas yet, it’s rolling out at a rapid pace across the country and becoming more pervasive every day.”

New Prices

New Afrihost Fibre Pricing on Openserve Openserve – Capped Shaped Cap Speed – Down Speed – Up New Price 25GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R437 50GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R457 100GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R497 200GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R597 500GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R897 1,000GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R1,397 25GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R537 50GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R557 100GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R597 200GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R697 500GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R997 1,000GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R1,497 25GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R617 50GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R647 100GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R697 200GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R797 500GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,097 1,000GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,597 25GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R707 50GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R727 100GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R777 200GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R877 500GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,177 1,000GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,677 25GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R817 50GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R847 100GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R897 200GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R997 500GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,297 1,000GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,797 Openserve – Capped Unshaped Cap Speed – Down Speed – Up New Price Old Price 25GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R447 R457 50GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R497 R497 100GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R547 R597 200GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R697 R797 500GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R1,147 R1,397 1,000GB 4Mbps 2Mbps R1,797 R2,397 25GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R547 R557 50GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R597 R597 100GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R647 R697 200GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R747 R897 500GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R1,247 R1,497 1,000GB 10Mbps 5Mbps R1,897 R2,497 25GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R597 R647 50GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R647 R697 100GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R747 R797 200GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R847 R997 500GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,347 R1,597 1,000GB 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,997 R2,597 25GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R697 R727 50GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R747 R777 100GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R847 R877 200GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R947 R1,077 500GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,447 R1,677 1,000GB 40Mbps 20Mbps R2,247 R2,677 25GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R797 R847 50GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R847 R897 100GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R947 R997 200GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,047 R1,197 500GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,547 R1,797 1,000GB 100Mbps 50Mbps R2,347 R2,797 Openserve – Uncapped Account Speed – Down Speed – Up New Price Old Price Home 4Mbps 2Mbps R547 R597 Premium 4Mbps 2Mbps R647 R747 Priority 4Mbps 2Mbps R747 R897 Home 10Mbps 5Mbps R697 R797 Premium 10Mbps 5Mbps R897 R997 Priority 10Mbps 5Mbps R997 R1,297 Home 20Mbps 10Mbps R947 R997 Premium 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,297 R1,497 Priority 20Mbps 10Mbps R1,497 R1,897 Home 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,147 R1,497 Premium 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,497 R1,797 Priority 40Mbps 20Mbps R1,997 R2,497 Home 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,497 R1,997 Premium 100Mbps 50Mbps R1,897 R2,499 Priority 100Mbps 50Mbps R2,497 R3,499

