Afrihost partners with Fibrehoods

Afrihost has partnered with Fibrehoods to expand its list of fixed-broadband providers.

“This addition takes the count of last-mile providers we are currently live with up to 13, and brings the number of homes we are able to connect to fibre well into the hundreds of thousands,” said Afrihost.

“In addition to including Wi-Fi routers with all Afrihost Fibre orders, we are also covering the activation/migration costs for Fibrehoods sign-ups until the end of June 2017.”

“We are one of the ISPs with the largest fibre footprints in the country and we’re actively working on growing our reach through more strategic partnerships every day.”

“We will soon also be connecting with Link Africa, Maboneng Precinct, and Maboneng Broadband – which will add thousands of additional serviceable locations to our network,” said Afrihost.

