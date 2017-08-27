Free prepaid fibre-to-the-home service launched in South Africa

Cybersmart has launched a new Lightspeed Free Forever Fibre prepaid deal, which gives users a 400Mbps service and 60GB of data per month for free.

Instead of charging subscribers for the installation in installments over an extended period, there is an up-front installation cost of R4,999.

After the service has been installed, a subscriber receives a 400Mbps connection, 10GB of anytime data, and 50GB of Night Data (midnight to 7:00) for free, for as long as they use the service.

Should they need more data, they can purchase prepaid data bundles from Cybersmart at affordable prices.

Data bundles

The data bundles have a validity period of 12 months, which means users can purchase large data bundles and use them over a year. Data prices are as low as 59c per GB in large packages.

This lets users, using the fibre installation and 2,000GB/10,000GB package as an example, get:

A 400Mbps connection.

1,060GB of data per month.

Price R8,498 – effectively R700 per month over a year.

The Lightspeed Free Forever Fibre service also comes with a free intercom service in a building, should the body corporate agree to it.

Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov said the prepaid service is particularly popular in the buy-to-rent market, which makes it attractive to new tenants who know they have immediate access to FTTH.

This is South Africa’s first prepaid fibre-to-the-home service, and provides users with more flexibility than standard month-to-month subscriptions.

Free Forever Fibre Prices

Free Fibre Forever Prices Day Data (7:00 – Midnight) Night Data (Midnight – 7:00) Once-Off Price 10GB 50GB R199 100GB 500GB R899 200GB 1,000GB R1,499 2,000GB 10,000GB R3,499 10,000GB 50,000GB R5,999 Top-up data expires after 12 months.

Free Forever Fibre Brochure

