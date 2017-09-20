Afrihost launches R4,000-discount fibre promotion

Afrihost has relaunched its fibre discount promotion, which gives new subscribers up to R4,000 off a fibre-to-the-home service [Afrihost promotion details here].

The R4,000 discount can be used to offset installation and hardware costs, or for switching from another fibre ISP to Afrihost.

Afrihost said the savings will automatically be applied on checkout when customers sign up for a new fibre service.

“If you’re migrating from another ISP, we’ll automatically zero-rate migration fees associated with the last-mile provider and then credit your Afrihost account for the termination costs charged by your previous ISP,” said Afrihost.

All Afrihost fibre packages are bundled, which means the all-inclusive price covers all aspects of the connection.

The ISP said it will accept pre-orders for areas coming live in the next 2-6 months, and invited users to register their interest for areas which do not have a timeline for a fibre rollout.