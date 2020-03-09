Netflix, Fibre, and Full HD – The South African combo

The majority of tech-savvy South Africans who have Netflix have a fibre Internet connection at home.

This was one of the findings of the Netflix 2020 Survey conducted by MyBroadband.

The survey was completed by 1,867 tech-savvy South Africans and provides an excellent overview of the local market.

Of those who took part in the survey, 80% said they subscribe to Netflix. Of these users, 53% said they have a Netflix Premium subscription.

Fibre and Full HD

An interesting finding from the survey was that of the Netflix users who took part, just over 60% said they had fibre connectivity at home.

Many local ISPs offer fibre packages with uncapped data usage, stable speeds of 10Mbps and up, and low latencies – which is an ideal combination for users who want to stream video without worrying about data usage or slowing down other Internet-connected devices at home.

LTE and ADSL/VDSL were well behind fibre in terms of popularity, with 17% and 12% of respondents, respectively.

5G, WISP, and mobile data were the remaining connection technologies – with only a small percentage of respondents using these.

The graph below shows the home Internet connections of Netflix users.

Click on the graph to enlarge it.

Streaming resolutions

The survey went on to reveal that the majority of Netflix users typically stream their content in Full HD (1080p).

47% said they streamed Netflix content in Full HD. In second place was High Definition (720p), with 23% of respondents.

The most popular resolutions to stream Netflix content in are detailed in the graph below.

Click on the graph to enlarge it.