Free Vumatel fibre speed upgrades

Vumatel and participating ISP partners will be upgrading the line speeds of existing users on the fibre network at no additional cost.

The free speed upgrades, which will be effective between 1 April and 31 May 2020, will assist people who work from home and stream educational services.

“We have a responsibility to make it easier for people to stay connected as they navigate the next few weeks of working and learning from home,” said Vumatel CCO Simon Butler.

“By increasing the line speeds we will make content streaming and educational services more seamless, as well as enable a better remote working experience.”

Vumatel said it has been in consultation with a number of its ISP partners to discuss the initiative, and many of the ISPs, who have the capacity to do so, will participate.

For new customers who are in the process of installing fibre, the company will waive its monthly line rental over the next two months together with participating ISPs.

Vumatel said it cannot currently provide a list of participating ISPs as it is changing rapidly. However, they anticipate that most ISPs will participate.

Vumatel added that the ISPs will be in contact with their customers directly to inform them of the speed upgrades.

Vumatel speed upgrades

Vumatel said fibre subscribers will receive the next-higher line speed on its network, as listed below.

1Gbps customers will not receive a speed upgrade, as this is the maximum line speed.