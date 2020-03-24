Free Cool Ideas fibre speed upgrades

Cool Ideas is doubling the line speeds of its Vumatel fibre subscribers for free to support those who will be working from home during the national lockdown.

Last week, Vumatel announced that it will upgrade the line speeds of existing users on the fibre network at no additional cost.

The free speed upgrades, which will be effective between 1 April and 31 May 2020, are aimed at assisting people who work from home and stream educational services.

“We have a responsibility to make it easier for people to stay connected as they navigate the next few weeks of working and learning from home,” said Vumatel CCO Simon Butler.

“By increasing the line speeds we will make content streaming and educational services more seamless, as well as enable a better remote working experience.”

Vumatel said it has been in consultation with a number of its ISP partners to discuss the initiative, and many of the ISPs who have the capacity to do so will participate.

Cool Ideas upgrades

Cool Ideas has now announced that all Vumatel line speeds will be upgraded to the next-highest package on 1 April. After 31 May, the lines will be switched back to their original speeds.

“We believe that this will assist with the higher internet demand families face during this period when adults work from home, and the kids are busy streaming movies,” Cool Ideas said.

Cool Ideas said the free upgrades have been made possible by a close partnership with Vumatel, who have offered this facility to Cool Ideas.

“We have ensured that we have enough capacity to deal with the heightened demand whilst the nation is on lockdown,” Cool Ideas said.

The company added that its operations will continue as normal with its support staff now working from home.

Free Cool Ideas Vumatel upgrades

Cool Ideas Speed Upgrades (Vumatel) Old Speed New Speed Download Speed Upload Speed Download Speed Upload Speed 10Mbps 2Mbps 20Mbps 2Mbps 10Mbps 10Mbps 20Mbps 20Mbps 20Mbps 2Mbps 50Mbps 5Mbps 20Mbps 20Mbps 50Mbps 50Mbps 50Mbps 5Mbps 100Mbps 10Mbps 50Mbps 50Mbps 100Mbps 100Mbps 100Mbps 10Mbps 200Mbps 20Mbps 100Mbps 100Mbps 200Mbps 200Mbps 200Mbps 20Mbps 1Gbps 100Mbps 200Mbps 200Mbps 1Gbps 100Mbps

Now read: Free Vumatel fibre speed upgrades