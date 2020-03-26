Free Internet speed upgrades during lockdown in South Africa – All the details

26 March 2020

South African Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and fibre network operators are working together to upgrade Internet speeds for free during the national lockdown in South Africa.

Vumatel first announced that it would upgrade the line speeds of existing users on its fibre network at no additional cost from 1 April until 31 May 2020.

To further assist ISPs, Vumatel and its interconnect partner have agreed to increase the bandwidth capacity of Network to Network Interface (NNI) at no additional charge for March, April, and May.

Other fibre network operators followed Vumatel’s example. Frogfoot said fibre-to-the-home customers will receive a free upgrade between 1 April 2020 and 30 June 2020.

The line speeds of current customers will automatically be increased from 1 April, while new customers will benefit from this speed upgrade from when their service goes live.

Link Africa also upgraded its fibre line speeds between 17 March 2020 and 17 July 2020 through participating ISPs.

MetroFibre has remotely upgraded its subscribers’ FTTH packages with a bandwidth increase to help cope with increased daily demand.

The upgrade will be at no cost to subscribers and will be in effect for two months from today, ending on 25 May.

MyBroadband asked Openserve whether it would offer free speed upgrades for customers, but the company did not respond.

Fibre Speed Upgrades
Fibre Network Operator Speed Upgrade Period
Vumatel 1 April 2020 to 31 May 2020
Frogfoot 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020
Link Africa 17 March 2020 to 17 July 2020
MetroFibre 26 March 2020 to 25 May 2020

Participating ISPs

South Africa’s largest ISPs, including Afrihost, Axxess, Webafrica, Cool Ideas, RSAWEB, and MWEB, all confirmed they would offer speed upgrades to their subscribers.

Afrihost told MyBroadband that it is finalising the logistics with fibre providers and that their clients should look out for communication regarding the upgrades.

Cool Ideas informed their subscribers that they will be offering them double their normal Internet speed during the lockdown.

“We believe that this will assist with the higher Internet demand families face during this period when adults work from home, and the kids are busy streaming movies,” Cool Ideas said.

Axxess informed its subscribers that its free Vuma Fibre upgrades will be effective between 1 April and 31 May.

Line speeds will be doubled, with all 4Mbps, 8Mbps, and 10Mbps subscribers receiving 20Mbps lines during the period.

The tables below provide an overview of the speed upgrades which subscribers can expect from their ISPs.

Vumatel Fibre
Old Download Speed New Download Speed
4Mbps 20Mbps
8Mbps 20Mbps
10Mbps 20Mbps
20Mbps 50Mbps
50Mbps 100Mbps
100Mbps 200Mbps
200Mbps 1Gbps
Frogfoot Fibre
Old Download Speed New Download Speed
5Mbps 10Mbps
10Mbps 20Mbps
20Mbps 50Mbps
50Mbps 100Mbps
100Mbps 200Mbps
200Mbps 500Mbps
500Mbps 1Gbps
MetroFibre FTTH
Old Download Speed New Download Speed
5Mbps 10Mbps
10Mbps 25Mbps
25Mbps 50Mbps
50Mbps 100Mbps
100Mbps 200Mbps
LinkAfrica Fibre
Old Download Speed New Download Speed
10Mbps 20Mbps
20Mbps 50Mbps
50Mbps 100Mbps
100Mbps 200Mbps

Now read: Free Vumatel fibre speed upgrades

Share your thoughts: Free Internet speed upgrades during …

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Free Internet speed upgrades during lockdown in South Africa – All the details