Free MetroFibre speed upgrades – Not so free for ISPs

MetroFibre recently announced it was upgrading the line speeds of existing users on its network for free – but this does not tell the full story.

When Vumatel announced it was doubling the line speeds of fibre subscribers on its network to help people work from home and stream educational services, MetroFibre was quick to announce its own speed upgrades.

MetroFibre stated it would roll out a 10Mbps speed upgrade to all lines from 26 March 2020.

What MetroFibre did not tell consumers is that it has essentially passed all the costs for these upgrades on to Internet service providers (ISPs).

While it is easy for MetroFibre to upgrade the line speeds, ISPs must foot the bill for more bandwidth to serve their subscribers.

A sticking point is MetroFibre’s network-to-network interface (NNI) charge, which rises as capacity increases.

Many ISPs expected MetroFibre to give them free NNI upgrades along with the free line speed upgrades, but this did not happen.

What irks ISPs is that MetroFibre created customer expectation without fully explaining the situation to subscribers.

This is because MetroFibre also runs its own Internet service provider. The company sent out emails to its direct customers announcing the upgrades, resulting in the company receiving praise for its efforts on social media.

Fibre subscribers with different ISPs, but whose connections still run on MetroFibre’s fibre infrastructure, were quick to contact their ISPs to ask if they would be participating in the “free” upgrade.

ISPs feel that this placed undue pressure on them to upgrade their NNI capacity with MetroFibre.

MetroFibre – NNI upgrade the ISP’s contribution to its customers

When asked for comment on the matter, MetroFibre said it wanted to give people on smaller packages enough bandwidth to work from home, educate children, and keep in contact with friends and family.

“Resellers will be able to give their customers the additional 10Mbps provided they have capacity,” MetroFibre said.

“If they do not have enough capacity on their cross connect, they would need to increase it with us first and then pass it on to their customers, which would be their contribution to their customers.”

Participating ISPs

MyBroadband contacted several ISPs to find out if they were participating in MetroFibre’s free line speed upgrades. The feedback we received is summarised below.

Level-7

Level-7 confirmed it will be participating.

“In actual fact, our system has already been set to allow an extra 10Mbps per customer on MetroFibre and we are just waiting for them to update all of their [optical network unit] devices,” Level-7 said.

“We doubled our ENNI just before lockdown as we were expecting MetroFibre to offer all clients double their current throughput similar to other fibre network operators.”

Level-7 said it is supporting the line speed upgrades on other fibre network operators too.

MWEB

MWEB told MyBroadband it is not certain of its participation.

“We have not had any formal communication from MetroFibre or their terms,” MWEB said.

“We have reached out to them and as soon as we have the details we’ll make a decision. We are implementing the promotions offered by other fibre network operators.”

Vox

Vox stated it will be participating in MetroFibre’s line speed upgrades, though it did not have to upgrade its NNI capacity.

“Currently we believe we have sufficient capacity. This will be monitored very closely and if upgrades are required on the NNI, we will engage with MetroFibre on this and implement accordingly,” said Henda Edwardes, executive head for carrier and connectivity at Vox.

Afrihost

Afrihost did not respond to requests for comment, but it did respond to subscribers on social media.

“This won’t be running for MetroFibre,” Afrihost said in response to a question about the line speed upgrades.

“Sadly [MetroFibre] hasn’t confirmed speed upgrades for free.”

Hi Llew, sadly MFN hasn't confirmed speed upgrades for free. ^Adam — Afrihost (@Afrihost) March 30, 2020

Cool Ideas

Cool Ideas stated it would not upgrade its NNI capacity and therefore would not be participating in MetroFibre’s line speed upgrades.

It has asked MetroFibre to reconsider and provide free NNI upgrades for the duration of the promotion.