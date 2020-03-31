Lockdown Special – R399 for uncapped 1Gbps fibre on prepaid

Cybersmart has launched new fibre specials, including a 1-year prepaid service which offers an uncapped 1Gbps connection during the lockdown for R399 per month.

Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov told MyBroadband its LightSpeed fibre network offers them a lot of flexibility which they will use to make their subscribers’ lives better.

Fialkov said they will also double the speed of all their uncapped LightSpeed fibre subscribers.

This speed upgrade will kick in on 1 April and will last for three months or the duration of the lockdown – whichever is longer.

For example, Cybersmart’s 20Mbps/20Mbps subscribers will be upgraded to 40Mbps/40Mbps for at least the next three months.

Their uncapped 500Mbps subscribers will be upgraded to a 1Gbps service, which will by default be configured to offer 500Mbps down and 500Mbps up.

Users can, however, change this configuration to suit their needs. They can, for example, change their connection to offer 950Mbps down and 50Mbps up.

New prepaid special – R399 for uncapped 1Gbps

Cybersmart is currently offering a prepaid 500Mbps uncapped service for R9,999 for 1 year (365 days).

It has now cut this price to R4,799 for a year, which works out to R399 per month.

These subscribers will also benefit from the free speed upgrade, which means they will effectively pay R399 per month for a 1Gbps uncapped connection for the next three months.

Free Fibre Forever

Additionally, Cybersmart has been offering households on its LightSpeed fibre network free Internet access.

With the free service a subscriber gets a 500Mbps fibre connection, a telephone line, and 10GB anytime data and 50GB night-time data. These subscribers also receive a free router.

For the next three months this data allocation will be increased to 50GB anytime data and 250GB night-time data – for free.

Cybersmart has also significantly reduced the price of its uncapped top-ups for subscribers who would like to buy additional data, and has reduced its installation and activation charge from R3,999 to R1,999 for the next three months.

