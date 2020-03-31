Supersonic line speed upgrades

Supersonic has announced that it will upgrade its core networks and NNIs (network-to-network interface) to offer customers upgraded line speeds across all networks.

This comes as many South Africans work from home during the country’s 21-day lockdown.

“Work on our core network upgrades to be able to accommodate the forecasted increase in network traffic – including peering to fixed-line network operators plus the relevant internet exchanges – is well underway,” said Calvin Collett, Supersonic MD.

“The upgrades are vital so we can ensure we continue delivering a brighter service under these ‘not-so-bright’ circumstances,” he said.

Most of the upgrades are set to be completed by 3 April, and all customers will automatically be upgraded to the next line speed.

“With the capacity we’re able to introduce to the network will also afford us the opportunity to develop a host of new products which we’ll launch within the next couple of weeks,” said Collett.

Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Waterfall Access Networks have announced free line upgrades and billing relief for the next few months, added Supersonic.

Supersonic said it has also committed to support these operators, as well as any other FNOs who follow suit in keeping their customers connected.