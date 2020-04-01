Vumatel and SADV merge

Vumatel and SA Digital Villages have merged after the transfer of SADV’s wholesale fibre network assets to Vumatel.

The two companies will now operate and trade as a single entity under the Vumatel brand, effective 1 April 2020.

“We have been working on the transfer since late 2019, with the view to ensuring as smooth a transition as possible,” said Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare.

He added that the consolidation with SADV makes Vumatel the largest fibre network operator in South Africa.

The company confirmed that the SADV ISP brand will remain a standalone entity in the CIVH group.

“We are excited about what this unlocks for the country – better, more far-reaching fibre connectivity that leverages the very best that both companies can offer,” Mare said.

Building a fibre powerhouse

Remgro, through Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH), owns some of South Africa’s biggest fibre players – DFA, Vumatel, and SADV.

CIVH acquired 100% of Vumatel in May 2019. Vumatel is now working in tandem with DFA to provide fibre access to South African businesses and homes.

Their fibre rollout in recent years is impressive. CIVH’s (Vumatel and DFA’s) 29,300km fibre network scales across all key metros in South Africa.

It passes 690,000 premises and connects 11,500 mobile base stations and 240,000 homes and businesses.

This is, however, only the beginning. The company has sufficient funding to continue its aggressive fibre rollout across the country.

CIVH is also exploring further acquisitions in the South African fibre market to grow its scale and rapidly expand its footprint.