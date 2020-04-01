Vumatel free fibre speed upgrades rolling out in phases

Vumatel has informed subscribers that it has decided on a phased approach for rolling out its promised fibre line speed upgrades.

Fibre Internet service provider Cool Ideas has also told MyBroadband that the information they have from Vumatel suggests that lines will be upgraded between today and Friday.

Cool Ideas said that the upgrades were set to start rolling out at 12:00 on 1 April, beginning with 10/2Mbps and 10/10Mbps services.

It is expected that Vumatel will upgrade 20Mbps and 50Mbps services tomorrow, followed by 100Mbps and 200Mbps lines on Friday.

Vumatel announced on 20 March that it would be doubling the line speeds of subscribers who are with participating Internet service providers.

These free upgrades were scheduled to take place on 1 April and are set to last until 31 May.

“The introduction of our line speed relief initiative has been met with continued support from our ISP partners, and in turn, their customers,” Vumatel told MyBroadband. “We have seen firsthand how critical it is to ensure continued connectivity, especially now.”

“The rollout of our line speed upgrades is underway. This will be done in a planned and structured manner, starting with the lower speed services and specific areas first and we anticipate that all upgrades will be completed in the next few days.”

“We are working closely with the ISPs to monitor the upgrades and evaluate the impact on the ISPs interconnects and will stay in close communication with them during this time,” Vumatel said.

“Collectively we believe this a responsible approach, ultimately aimed at ensuring that we can deliver on our commitment to keeping homes connected, at higher speeds over the next two months.”

Free fibre speed upgrades

Vumatel announced the free upgrades in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of disaster to address the outbreak of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

“We have a responsibility to make it easier for people to stay connected as they navigate the next few weeks of working and learning from home,” Vumatel CCO Simon Butler said at the time.

Vumatel’s statement today follows questions from fibre-to-the-home subscribers on its network who have not yet received their upgrades.

“Kindly note that we currently processing our line speed upgrades, we have taken a phased approach in implementation” Vumatel stated on Twitter.

“Customers who are subscribed to participating ISP’s will soon be bumped up. Thank you for your patience in this regard.”