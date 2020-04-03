Best and worst ISPs in South Africa revealed

MyBroadband has released its Q1 2020 broadband and ISP report, which shows that Cybersmart, Supersonic, and Cool Ideas are the best Internet service providers in South Africa.

The report is based on 42,858 customer satisfaction ratings from South African broadband users between 1 January and 31 March 2020.

These customer satisfaction ratings are collected through MyBroadband’s web-based, Android, and iOS speed test apps.

After a user performs a speed test on these platforms, they are asked to rate their ISP based on their overall satisfaction with the service.

These customer satisfaction ratings are then processed to produce a score out of 10 for each ISP. The higher the score, the better the service provider.

This is the first report which is based on MyBroadband’s new ranking methodology and data processing methods.

This new methodology puts a higher weight on mobile app data and uses downsampling to remove duplicate results and produce more accurate reports.

South African ISPs ranked

The Q1 2020 ISP rankings show that Cybersmart and Supersonic are the top-rated ISPs, while Telkom and Rain have the lowest ratings.

Cybersmart is offering South Africa’s most affordable high-speed, uncapped fibre products with excellent flexibility. Its high customer satisfaction rating is therefore not unexpected.

Supersonic has also consistently ranked as one of the top ISPs because of its simple pricing structure and its high-quality network.

Cool Ideas climbed up the rankings after a few quarters of poor performance. This is mainly thanks to a more stable network after disruptions caused by DDoS attacks.

Rain continued to suffer from bad customer satisfaction ratings, however. This is a result of its poor network performance, which is aggravated by 5G downtime during load-shedding.

The table below provides an overview of the rankings of South Africa’s top Internet service providers.