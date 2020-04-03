Free fibre speed upgrades – When to expect yours

Many fibre customers have complained they have not received free line speed upgrades offered to them by their fibre network operators (FNOs).

A number of FNOs and ISPs have in recent weeks indicated they will upgrade customers’ line speeds for free for a limited time.

These promotions come at a time when many South Africans are making increased use of the Internet, as they are stuck at home during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Four FNOs confirmed they would be upgrading their line speeds at no extra charge to customers. They include Frogfoot, Link Africa, MetroFibre, and Vumatel.

Upgrade schedules

Link Africa said it upgraded its fibre line speeds from 17 March and the upgrades will stay in effect for four months until 17 July.

MetroFibre started upgrading its users’ packages with a bandwidth increase from 26 March. This upgrade will be implemented for two months until 25 May.

Vumatel and Frogfoot indicated that the line speeds of their users would automatically be increased from 1 April. Vumatel’s promotion is set to last until the end of May, while Frogfoot will keep the upgrades in place until 30 June.

From 1 April, however, many customers reported they had still not seen their speeds increase.

MyBroadband asked the FNOs when they expected their speed upgrades to be completed.

Frogfoot

Frogfoot said it started its line speed upgrades on 29 March and as of midday on 2 April, close to 70% of the links had received their increases.

The operator said delays occurred because of complications such as CPEs being down due to power issues, but it was working through the problems.

Another issue was the fact that the upgraded lines would be available to new sign-ups during the promotional period, which meant an entirely new product had to be created.

“All these migrations are automatically re-configured via our auto-provisioning,” the company said.

Frogfoot told MyBroadband it aimed to have line speed upgrades completed by 6 April.

“This is a free initiative to customers that we think we have decided upon and implemented in record time,” the company said.

“It was our intention to get this live by 1 April, but we have run into some practical issues that have made the process more complicated than expected. We are committed to give all customers their Double Up speeds as soon as possible,” it said.

MetroFibre

MetroFibre’s upgrade promotion differs from the other FNOs in that it may require certain ISPs to upgrade their network-to-network interface (NNI) capacity at their own cost to be able to offer the speed upgrades to their customers.

Major ISPs which indicated they would participate in the promotion include:

Level-7

RSAWEB

Vox

Afrihost

Cool Ideas stated they would not be participating in MetroFibre’s promotion, while MWEB said it was not certain of its participation.

MetroFibre confirmed that all links on its network had been upgraded by an additional 10Mbps. This included those of direct, ISP, reseller and other clients.

This was completed over a two-day implementation on 26 and 27 March.

“All direct customers, ISPs and reseller have been given the increased speed,” it said.

The operator also explained how these upgrades could take time.

“It depends on the provisioning and network architecture deployed. For MetroFibre, it involved implementing a script which increased the speed, but does not affect the billing. This was completed last week already,” the company said.

It noted that ISP clients may need some time to pass speed upgrades to their customers and advised customers to contact their ISPs if they experienced difficulties.

“Our approach was to ease the constraints where they would most likely exist first, notably on subscribers with lower speeds. ISPs and resellers are independent organisations in their own right and plan their capacity and management thereof independently,” the company stated.

“The stability and capacity on our network remain our focus and priority, all changes are done with this in mind,” it added.

Vumatel

Vumatel notified subscribers it would roll out its promised fibre line speed upgrades in phases.

“The rollout of our line speed upgrades is underway. This will be done in a planned and structured manner, starting with the lower speed services and specific areas first and we anticipate that all upgrades will be completed in the next few days,” Vumatel stated.

“We are working closely with the ISPs to monitor the upgrades and evaluate the impact on the ISPs interconnects and will stay in close communication with them during this time,” it noted.

“Collectively we believe this a responsible approach, ultimately aimed at ensuring that we can deliver on our commitment to keeping homes connected at higher speeds over the next two months.”

Cool Ideas told MyBroadband that it expected Vumatel to upgrade 10/2Mbps and 10/10Mbps lines first, starting at 12:00 on 1 April. 20Mbps and 50Mbps lines were set to follow on 2 April, while 100Mbps and 200Mbps lines would be upgraded on 3 April.

Link Africa

Link Africa did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.