Supersonic acquires NEPIC consumer base

Supersonic has entered into an agreement with South African ISP NEPIC to acquire its consumer customer base, the company told MyBroadband.

“As the fibre to the home market matures, and in an effort to continue to grow Supersonic’s customer base, the business has started to consolidate with some of the service providers,” Supersonic said.

NEPIC confirmed it was selling its consumer customer base to Supersonic, adding that it was happy to partner with the MTN-owned ISP.

“We are in the process of selling a portion of our customer base to Supersonic,” NEPIC said.

“We’re very happy to partner with Supersonic as they were rated as the best ISP in South Africa and we believe our clients will receive excellent service going forward.”

The process of this customer base handover will result in some billing processes being delayed until it is completed.

Connection in limbo

This hold on billing processes has caused issues for users, however, including a MyBroadband reader who wanted to upgrade their line speed.

When he contacted NEPIC, the reader was told the ISP could not process changes to his fibre package at the moment – as he formed part of the customer base which was being sold to Supersonic.

The reader also stated he was told he could not cancel his month-to-month contract.

MyBroadband asked NEPIC about this reader’s issue, and the ISP said its customers are always free to make decisions regarding their account.

“We won’t tell a client that they may not cancel their month-to-month subscription as they are free to do how they please,” NEPIC said.

“There is, however, a handover period where the billing, upgrades, and cancellation would be handed over to Supersonic and we would not be able to process it from our side.”

“We’re in the handover period and we should be completed with the migration on the 15th of April.”

“We’re working around the clock to make this process as seamless as possible and still give our clients the service they deserve even during the lockdown,” NEPIC added.