Good news on Vumatel fibre speed increases – Upgrades extended

Vumatel is extending its fibre line speed upgrade initiative to the end of June 2020, a month longer than the original date of 31 May 2020.

“The rollout of our line speed relief initiative which commenced on 1 April is underway and we have already upgraded more than 50 percent of our network,” the company said.

Vumatel added that the 10Mbps, 20Mbps, 50Mbps, and 100Mbps upgrades are expected to be completed by the end of this weekend, and the balance by early next week.

“We know that users are eagerly awaiting their line speed upgrade and are mindful that we set an expectation of 1 April for this change,” the company said.

“By taking a more measured and responsible approach we are ensuring that we can deliver on our commitment to keep homes connected at higher speeds.”

South Africa’s largest ISPs, including Afrihost, Axxess, Webafrica, Cool Ideas, and RSAWEB, all confirmed they would offer speed upgrades to their subscribers.

Free fibre speed upgrades

Vumatel originally announced the free upgrades in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa declaring a national state of disaster to address the outbreak of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

On 20 March, Vumatel said it would double the line speeds of subscribers who are with participating Internet service providers.

“We have a responsibility to make it easier for people to stay connected as they navigate the next few weeks of working and learning from home,” Vumatel CCO Simon Butler said at the time.

Vumatel’s statement today follows complaints from fibre-to-the-home subscribers on its network who have not yet received their upgrades.

“Kindly note that we currently processing our line speed upgrades, we have taken a phased approach in implementation,” Vumatel stated on Twitter.

“Customers who are subscribed to participating ISPs will soon be bumped up. Thank you for your patience in this regard.”

