Uncapped fibre showdown – The best deals in South Africa

Internet connections have become a far more important part of the daily lives of South Africans following the implementation of the national lockdown.
Local fibre network operators have stepped up to meet the increased demand by offering free speed upgrades through ISPs, giving customers up to double their package speed at no extra charge.
Now that many South Africans are working from home, and may work from home in the future, it is a good time to assess the quality and price of your ISP.
Speed upgrades and comparison
For this article, we will only look at the price of ISP packages – with a focus on Openserve and Vumatel fibre. These two fibre network operators combined have the biggest FTTH reach in the country.
It must be noted, however, that while Vumatel provided ISPs and their clients with free speed upgrades, Openserve did not.
Vumatel’s original and upgraded speeds for symmetrical packages are therefore included in the comparison below.
Openserve’s speeds have not changed from their typical “pre-lockdown” offering, and the comparison reflects this.
The cheapest uncapped fibre packages in South Africa right now are detailed below. ISP packages which did not offer the same value as their competitors – including those with heavily-limited upload speeds – have been excluded.
Openserve
|Openserve
|ISP
|Package
|Price
|RSAWEB
|10/5Mbps
|R595
|Afrihost
|10/5Mbps
|R597
|Cool Ideas
|10/5Mbps
|R599
|Mind the Speed
|10/5Mbps
|R605
|Supersonic
|10/5Mbps
|R645
|Axxess
|10/5Mbps
|R645
|Telkom
|10/5Mbps
|R649
|Telkom
|20/10Mbps
|R699
|RSAWEB
|20/10Mbps
|R795
|Supersonic
|20/10Mbps
|R795
|Mind the Speed
|20/10Mbps
|R796
|Afrihost
|20/10Mbps
|R797
|Axxess
|20/10Mbps
|R805
|Cool Ideas
|20/10Mbps
|R819
|RSAWEB
|40/20Mbps
|R895
|Mind the Speed
|40/20Mbps
|R916
|Afrihost
|40/20Mbps
|R917
|Axxess
|40/20Mbps
|R935
|Supersonic
|40/20Mbps
|R955
|Cool Ideas
|40/20Mbps
|R999
|Telkom
|40/20Mbps
|R1,100
|RSAWEB
|100/50Mbps
|R1,095
|Mind the Speed
|100/50Mbps
|R1,116
|Afrihost
|100/50Mbps
|R1,117
|Axxess
|100/50Mbps
|R1,135
|Supersonic
|100/50Mbps
|R1,145
|Cool Ideas
|100/50Mbps
|R1,199
|Telkom
|100/50Mbps
|R1,499
|RSAWEB
|200/100Mbps
|R1,395
|Mind the Speed
|200/100Mbps
|R1.496
|Afrihost
|200/100Mbps
|R1,497
|Cool Ideas
|200/100Mbps
|R1,499
|Axxess
|200/100Mbps
|R1,505
|Supersonic
|200/100Mbps
|R1,549
|Telkom
|200/100Mbps
|R1,799
Vumatel
|Vumatel
|ISP
|Package
|Upgraded Speed
|Price
|Mind the Speed
|10/10Mbps
|20/20Mbps
|R620
|RSAWEB
|10/10Mbps
|20/20Mbps
|R695
|Supersonic
|10/10Mbps
|20/20Mbps
|R695
|Afrihost
|10/10Mbps
|20/20Mbps
|R699
|Axxess
|10/10Mbps
|20/20Mbps
|R705
|Cool Ideas
|10/10Mbps
|20/20Mbps
|R729
|MWEB
|10/10Mbps
|20/20Mbps
|R729
|Mind the Speed
|20/20Mbps
|50/50Mbps
|R790
|RSAWEB
|20/20Mbps
|50/50Mbps
|R845
|Supersonic
|20/20Mbps
|50/50Mbps
|R845
|Afrihost
|20/20Mbps
|50/50Mbps
|R857
|Axxess
|20/20Mbps
|50/50Mbps
|R865
|Cool Ideas
|20/20Mbps
|50/50Mbps
|R929
|MWEB
|20/20Mbps
|50/50Mbps
|R1,029
|Mind the Speed
|50/50Mbps
|100/100Mbps
|R980
|Supersonic
|50/50Mbps
|100/100Mbps
|R995
|RSAWEB
|50/50Mbps
|100/100Mbps
|R1,035
|Cool Ideas
|50/50Mbps
|100/100Mbps
|R1,049
|Afrihost
|50/50Mbps
|100/100Mbps
|R1,067
|Axxess
|50/50Mbps
|100/100Mbps
|R1,075
|MWEB
|50/50Mbps
|100/100Mbps
|R1,189
|Mind the Speed
|100/100Mbps
|200/200Mbps
|R1,140
|RSAWEB
|100/100Mbps
|200/200Mbps
|R1,195
|Supersonic
|100/100Mbps
|200/200Mbps
|R1,195
|Afrihost
|100/100Mbps
|200/200Mbps
|R1,197
|Cool Ideas
|100/100Mbps
|200/200Mbps
|R1.199
|Axxess
|100/100Mbps
|200/200Mbps
|R1,205
|MWEB
|100/100Mbps
|200/200Mbps
|R1,389
|Mind the Speed
|200/200Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,410
|Afrihost
|200/200Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,447
|Axxess
|200/200Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,455
|RSAWEB
|200/200Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,495
|Cool Ideas
|200/200Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1.499
|Supersonic
|200/200Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,549
|Axxess
|1,000/100Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,495
|Afrihost
|1,000/100Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,497
|Cool Ideas
|1,000/100Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,499
|MWEB
|1,000/100Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,499
|RSAWEB
|1,000/100Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R1,595
|Supersonic
|1,000/100Mbps
|1,000/100Mbps
|R2,599
