Uncapped fibre showdown – The best deals in South Africa

Internet connections have become a far more important part of the daily lives of South Africans following the implementation of the national lockdown.

Local fibre network operators have stepped up to meet the increased demand by offering free speed upgrades through ISPs, giving customers up to double their package speed at no extra charge.

Now that many South Africans are working from home, and may work from home in the future, it is a good time to assess the quality and price of your ISP.

To see the best-rated ISPs in South Africa, read our Q1 2020 ISP report.

Speed upgrades and comparison

For this article, we will only look at the price of ISP packages – with a focus on Openserve and Vumatel fibre. These two fibre network operators combined have the biggest FTTH reach in the country.

It must be noted, however, that while Vumatel provided ISPs and their clients with free speed upgrades, Openserve did not.

Vumatel’s original and upgraded speeds for symmetrical packages are therefore included in the comparison below.

Openserve’s speeds have not changed from their typical “pre-lockdown” offering, and the comparison reflects this.

The cheapest uncapped fibre packages in South Africa right now are detailed below. ISP packages which did not offer the same value as their competitors – including those with heavily-limited upload speeds – have been excluded.

Openserve

Openserve ISP Package Price RSAWEB 10/5Mbps R595 Afrihost 10/5Mbps R597 Cool Ideas 10/5Mbps R599 Mind the Speed 10/5Mbps R605 Supersonic 10/5Mbps R645 Axxess 10/5Mbps R645 Telkom 10/5Mbps R649 Telkom 20/10Mbps R699 RSAWEB 20/10Mbps R795 Supersonic 20/10Mbps R795 Mind the Speed 20/10Mbps R796 Afrihost 20/10Mbps R797 Axxess 20/10Mbps R805 Cool Ideas 20/10Mbps R819 RSAWEB 40/20Mbps R895 Mind the Speed 40/20Mbps R916 Afrihost 40/20Mbps R917 Axxess 40/20Mbps R935 Supersonic 40/20Mbps R955 Cool Ideas 40/20Mbps R999 Telkom 40/20Mbps R1,100 RSAWEB 100/50Mbps R1,095 Mind the Speed 100/50Mbps R1,116 Afrihost 100/50Mbps R1,117 Axxess 100/50Mbps R1,135 Supersonic 100/50Mbps R1,145 Cool Ideas 100/50Mbps R1,199 Telkom 100/50Mbps R1,499 RSAWEB 200/100Mbps R1,395 Mind the Speed 200/100Mbps R1.496 Afrihost 200/100Mbps R1,497 Cool Ideas 200/100Mbps R1,499 Axxess 200/100Mbps R1,505 Supersonic 200/100Mbps R1,549 Telkom 200/100Mbps R1,799

Vumatel

Vumatel ISP Package Upgraded Speed Price Mind the Speed 10/10Mbps 20/20Mbps R620 RSAWEB 10/10Mbps 20/20Mbps R695 Supersonic 10/10Mbps 20/20Mbps R695 Afrihost 10/10Mbps 20/20Mbps R699 Axxess 10/10Mbps 20/20Mbps R705 Cool Ideas 10/10Mbps 20/20Mbps R729 MWEB 10/10Mbps 20/20Mbps R729 Mind the Speed 20/20Mbps 50/50Mbps R790 RSAWEB 20/20Mbps 50/50Mbps R845 Supersonic 20/20Mbps 50/50Mbps R845 Afrihost 20/20Mbps 50/50Mbps R857 Axxess 20/20Mbps 50/50Mbps R865 Cool Ideas 20/20Mbps 50/50Mbps R929 MWEB 20/20Mbps 50/50Mbps R1,029 Mind the Speed 50/50Mbps 100/100Mbps R980 Supersonic 50/50Mbps 100/100Mbps R995 RSAWEB 50/50Mbps 100/100Mbps R1,035 Cool Ideas 50/50Mbps 100/100Mbps R1,049 Afrihost 50/50Mbps 100/100Mbps R1,067 Axxess 50/50Mbps 100/100Mbps R1,075 MWEB 50/50Mbps 100/100Mbps R1,189 Mind the Speed 100/100Mbps 200/200Mbps R1,140 RSAWEB 100/100Mbps 200/200Mbps R1,195 Supersonic 100/100Mbps 200/200Mbps R1,195 Afrihost 100/100Mbps 200/200Mbps R1,197 Cool Ideas 100/100Mbps 200/200Mbps R1.199 Axxess 100/100Mbps 200/200Mbps R1,205 MWEB 100/100Mbps 200/200Mbps R1,389 Mind the Speed 200/200Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,410 Afrihost 200/200Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,447 Axxess 200/200Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,455 RSAWEB 200/200Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,495 Cool Ideas 200/200Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1.499 Supersonic 200/200Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,549 Axxess 1,000/100Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,495 Afrihost 1,000/100Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,497 Cool Ideas 1,000/100Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,499 MWEB 1,000/100Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,499 RSAWEB 1,000/100Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R1,595 Supersonic 1,000/100Mbps 1,000/100Mbps R2,599

