WonderNet vs Afrihost, Supersonic, Cool Ideas – Uncapped fibre prices

SEACOM recently launched a new consumer fibre Internet service provider called WonderNet.

SEACOM said it has developed a digital platform for the ISP, which will go live in May 2020 when it launches its commercial services.

“We invested in its digital support infrastructure for WonderNet, which will provide customers with fast and efficient support,” said SEACOM’s head of FTTH Matthew Campbell.

“Our mobile app-driven, one touch-point architecture allows consumers to easily check their usage, invoicing, and how their order is progressing.”

SEACOM said WonderNet leverages the quality of its connectivity to offer consumers the capacity they need.

Uncapped fibre price comparison

WonderNet will launch uncapped and unthrottled fibre products with speeds ranging from 10Mbps to 1Gbps this month.

All these packages will include a standard Wi-Fi router and will be available on a month-to-month basis.

Additionally, WonderNet packages will not be subject to a fair usage policy or contention ratios.

WonderNet is entering a highly-competitive field with strong players, however, including Afrihost, Supersonic, Axxess, RSAWEB, Cool Ideas, Telkom, and MWEB.

This raises the question as to how its prices compare. The table below answers that question.

Please note that the Vumatel pricing is for symmetrical lines.