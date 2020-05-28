SADV ISP appoints new managing director

SADV ISP has appointed Junaid Munshi as its new managing director, effective from 1 June 2020.

The fibre ISP said that Munshi has two decades of experience in telecommunications spanning four countries.

It believes that he will be “instrumental in driving customer uptake and delivering growth across the business”.

Munshi, who started his career as a telecommunications engineer in the early 1990s, was previously the Chief Commercial Officer at Cell C, where he was responsible for consumer and enterprise sales, products and services, and fibre to the home (FTTH).

He has also held a variety of positions at Vodacom Group.

“I am super excited to be joining the team at SADV,” said Munshi.

“I believe that we have a unique opportunity to establish a new digital dawn for all South Africans. SADV is in a great position to turn this vision into a reality.”

Vumatel and SADV merge

Vumatel and SADV merged on 1 April 2020 and now operate under the Vumatel brand.

As part of this process, SADV ISP was kept as a standalone entity within the Community Investment Ventures Holdings (CIVH) group.

“We have been working on the transfer since late 2019, with the view to ensuring as smooth a transition as possible,” said Vumatel CEO Dietlof Mare.

“We are excited about what this unlocks for the country – better, more far-reaching fibre connectivity that leverages the very best that both companies can offer,” Mare said.

Remgro, through CIVH, now owns some of South Africa’s biggest fibre players – DFA, Vumatel, and SADV.

The combination of Vumatel and DFA’s fibre networks means that CIVH’s total fibre network spans 29,300km.

It passes 690,000 premises and connects 11,500 mobile base stations and 240,000 homes and businesses.

CIVH said it is also exploring further acquisitions in the South African fibre market to grow its scale and rapidly expand its footprint.

Now read: Vumatel and SADV merge