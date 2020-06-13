The most affordable 100Mbps uncapped fibre packages in South Africa

A high-speed fibre connection offers the fastest and most reliable way to enjoy the benefits of online connectivity.

Fibre network operators are also expanding their footprints beyond major metropolitan areas and are moving in on smaller cities and towns, making these connections more accessible.

The need for continued growth in fibre connectivity was emphasised in the initial weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown, where many people were required to work from home.

In response, several major fibre network operators (FNOs) launched free line speed increase promotions in partnership with Internet Service Providers (ISPs).

A 100Mbps uncapped fibre connection is an excellent option for those who don’t want to spend hours waiting for large game downloads or who need to be able to stream high-quality videos on multiple devices simultaneously.

We compared 100Mbps fibre packages available from the two biggest FNOs in South Africa – Openserve and Vumatel – to see which offers the best prices for these packages.

This comparison highlights how important it is to carefully select your combination of ISP and FNO when both are available.

For example, while the most affordable 100Mbps uncapped fibre package on the Openserve network is available from MWEB at R999 per month, the same ISP’s Vumatel package is the most expensive at R1,389.

Consumers should also note the Fair Usage Policy of these packages, which determines whether a connection may be throttled when a data usage threshold has been reached.

In addition, it is advisable to check whether packages include installation costs and a suitable router.

The tables below show the prices, upload rates, and fair usage policies of various 100Mbps packages from major ISPs in South Africa running on the Openserve and Vumatel networks.

Openserve

Openserve – 100Mbps Uncapped fibre prices ISP Fair Usage Policy Speeds (down/up) Price MWEB 1TB 100Mbps / 20Mbps R999 RSAWEB None 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,095 Webafrica 300GB 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,099 Afrihost 300GB 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,117 Axxess 300GB 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,135 Supersonic None 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,145 Home Connect 1,088GB 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,148 Vodacom 2.5TB 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,149 Vox 1TB 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,159 Cool Ideas None 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,199 Cell C None 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,199 Level-7 None 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,299 Cybersmart None 100Mbps / 50Mbps R1,305

Vumatel