Lightspeed Leisure – From R199 per month for a 500Mbps connection

Cybersmart has launched a new Lightspeed Leisure fibre service that offers variable pricing and flexibility to hotels, B&Bs, Airbnb apartments, and student accommodation rooms.

The business and leisure accommodation industries are currently struggling, and having to pay for an unused Internet connection is an unnecessary expense.

These establishments would prefer to only pay for an Internet connection if they have guests that are actively using it.

To address this concern, Cybersmart has launched a new fibre service where accommodation establishments only pay for the service when they have bookings.

“We have introduced Lightspeed Leisure to give the leisure industry this flexibility – if they have no bookings, they pay us zero,” said Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov.

“If they have a booking, they can incur an expense that matches the duration of the stay.”

He said Lightspeed Leisure gives an operator “incredible flexibility and we carry the risk with them with respect to their occupancy”.

Another benefit is that Lightspeed Leisure is a fully managed service. “If the Internet breaks in the room, we will fix it at no charge,” said Fialkov.

Lightspeed Leisure pricing structure

Lightspeed Leisure is offered in five pricing tiers – bulk 10, bulk 25, bulk 50, bulk 200, and bulk 500 – which correspond to the number of rooms a client has across multiple premises.

There is a R1,999 (VAT inclusive) once-off setup fee per room, which provides the room with a dedicated 500Mbps fibre service.

Other than the setup fee, there is no monthly commitment and no activation fee to provide Internet access in the room.

After the service has been set up, the hotel or B&B can activate the “uncapped top-up” service in the room when a guest checks in.

This means the establishment only pays for the time which the guest uses the Internet service.

Pricing starts at R55 per day on the bulk 10 service and decreases sharply for a higher number of rooms and longer durations.

A bulk 500 client, for example, will pay only R199 per month per room for a 500Mbps connection if they subscribe for a year.