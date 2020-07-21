Lightspeed Leisure – From R199 per month for a 500Mbps connection

21 July 2020

Cybersmart has launched a new Lightspeed Leisure fibre service that offers variable pricing and flexibility to hotels, B&Bs, Airbnb apartments, and student accommodation rooms.

The business and leisure accommodation industries are currently struggling, and having to pay for an unused Internet connection is an unnecessary expense.

These establishments would prefer to only pay for an Internet connection if they have guests that are actively using it.

To address this concern, Cybersmart has launched a new fibre service where accommodation establishments only pay for the service when they have bookings.

“We have introduced Lightspeed Leisure to give the leisure industry this flexibility – if they have no bookings, they pay us zero,” said Cybersmart CTO Laurie Fialkov.

“If they have a booking, they can incur an expense that matches the duration of the stay.”

He said Lightspeed Leisure gives an operator “incredible flexibility and we carry the risk with them with respect to their occupancy”.

Another benefit is that Lightspeed Leisure is a fully managed service. “If the Internet breaks in the room, we will fix it at no charge,” said Fialkov.

Lightspeed Leisure pricing structure

Lightspeed Leisure is offered in five pricing tiers – bulk 10, bulk 25, bulk 50, bulk 200, and bulk 500 – which correspond to the number of rooms a client has across multiple premises.

There is a R1,999 (VAT inclusive) once-off setup fee per room, which provides the room with a dedicated 500Mbps fibre service.

Other than the setup fee, there is no monthly commitment and no activation fee to provide Internet access in the room.

After the service has been set up, the hotel or B&B can activate the “uncapped top-up” service in the room when a guest checks in.

This means the establishment only pays for the time which the guest uses the Internet service.

Pricing starts at R55 per day on the bulk 10 service and decreases sharply for a higher number of rooms and longer durations.

A bulk 500 client, for example, will pay only R199 per month per room for a 500Mbps connection if they subscribe for a year.

500Mbps price per room or apartment
Period Bulk 10 Bulk 20 Bulk 50 Bulk 200 Bulk 500
1 day R55 R45 R39 R32 R27
2 days R85 R75 R65 R59 R52
5 days R175 R159 R149 R129 R125
15 days R489 R445 R399 R375 R349
30 days R899 R799 R699 R649 R599
60 days R1,590 R1,398 R1,199 R1,098 R998
90 days R2,097 R1,797 R1,497 R1,347 R1,197
180 days R3,594 R2,994 R2,399 R2,094 R1,794
365 days R5,988 R4,788 R3,599 R3,060 R2,388
500Mbps monthly price per room or apartment
30 days R899 R799 R699 R649 R599
60 days R799 R699 R599 R549 R499
90 days R699 R599 R499 R449 R399
180 days R599 R499 R399 R349 R299
365 days R499 R399 R299 R255 R199

Now read: New fibre solution for developers – 500Mbps with DStv

Share your thoughts: Lightspeed Leisure - From R199 per m…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Lightspeed Leisure – From R199 per month for a 500Mbps connection