Free Openserve fibre speed upgrades

Openserve is increasing the speed of three of its fibre products – 10Mbps, 20Mbps, and 50Mbps – at no cost to consumers.
The company said it continuously monitors client and market demands to provide consumers with world-class broadband services.
“In support of this drive, we’ve announced additional enhancements to our existing Openserve Fibre Connect offering, effective 01 August 2020,” it said.
The Openserve Fibre Connect speed upgrades comprise the following changes:
- Increase to the upload speed of 10Mbps and 20Mbps connections to make them symmetrical.
- 40Mbps connection speed increased to 50Mbps without any changes to existing pricing.
These speed changes bring Openserve in line with other fibre operators like Vumatel, Octotel, and Frogfoot.
Openserve pricing comparison
To see how Openserve’s new products and pricing compare with other fibre operators, MyBroadband used Afrihost’s uncapped Pure Fibre prices.
This comparison shows that Openserve’s uncapped fibre pricing is lower than its main competitors – Vumatel, Octotel, and Frogfoot.
|Afrihost Pure Fibre
|Fibre Network Operator
|Download Speed
|Upload Speed
|Monthly price
|Openserve
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R597
|Frogfoot
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R657
|Vumatel
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R749
|Octotel
|10Mbps
|10Mbps
|R767
|Openserve
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R797
|Frogfoot
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R817
|Vumatel
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R907
|Octotel
|20Mbps
|20Mbps
|R967
|Frogfoot
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R917
|Openserve
|50Mbps
|25Mbps
|R917
|Vumatel
|50Mbps
|50Mbps
|R1,117
