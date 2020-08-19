DStv with uncapped Internet to launch in South Africa

MultiChoice has announced the launch of a standalone DStv streaming service, which will allow customers to sign up for DStv and stream content exclusively through its online platform.

This will be accessible through the DStv app, which is available for a number of platforms – including smart TV, browser, mobile phone, and gaming console.

“DStv now offers the option to sign up with Africa’s leader in video entertainment, online, and enjoy the best of DStv, instantly, on a host of connected devices, for ultimate flexibility,” the company said.

“DStv customers with decoders have always had access to streaming channels and Catch Up content via the DStv Now app.”

“A new step towards greater flexibility means that customers are now able to access the world of DStv content exclusively via the app.”

This also means that customers wishing to sign up for DStv are able to instantly access entertainment, sport, and news on DStv by signing up for a DStv package on the DStv website, downloading and logging into the DStv app, and streaming.

The company said that DStv residential packages are all available, with the full set of live channels and Catch Up shows.

“Streaming customers will be able to watch their favourite shows on Catch Up on four devices, with a maximum of two concurrent streams,” MultiChoice said.

MultiChoice said that it would announce the launch date of the DStv standalone streaming service in due course.

Bundled with uncapped Internet

The company also said that it will partner with networks and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to offer bundled packages that combine uncapped Internet with DStv streaming packages at attractive prices.

“DStv will soon be partnering with telecommunications and Internet Service Providers to offer bundled packages which combine the benefits of uncapped internet connectivity, with access to the package of your choice, at incredible value prices,” MultiChoice said.

“It’s a personal DStv viewing experience, whenever you like and on a smart device of your choice.”

MultiChoice noted that streaming customers will not be able to record or play back recorded content, but will have access to BoxOffice.

“Showmax remains included in the price of a DStv Premium package experience, too, and streaming-only customers will also be able to access that,” the company said.

It is unclear whether DStv’s standalone streaming packages will be priced identically to their satellite broadcasting counterparts.

MultiChoice did not specify which ISPs it was in discussions with over bundled DStv streaming with uncapped Internet.