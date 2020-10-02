Free fibre speed upgrades for Afrihost customers

Afrihost is offering its fibre customers double their existing line speeds at no extra cost for a period of four months.

In an email sent to customers, Afrihost said that it would double their fibre speeds for the rest of 2020, and well as for January 2021.

“2020 has been a tough year but here’s some good news,” Afrihost told customers.

“You can double your fibre speed for no extra cost for the rest of 2020 (and we’ll throw in January as well so 2021 can get off to a great start!)”

Customers will only start being charged for the double line speed as of 1 February 2021, Afrihost added.

“Hopefully this will make the end of 2020 a bit easier to handle,” it said.

It is important to note that while customers can sign up for the double-speed promotion via the Afrihost Clientzone at no charge, they will need to opt out manually before 15 January 2020 so they are not charged the full rate for their doubled speed fibre package in February.

Afrihost covers the cost

MyBroadband asked Afrihost whether this was similar to the double fibre speed promotion offered earlier this year by fibre network operators to many ISPs during the initial stages of the nationwide lockdown.

This previous promotion resulted in customers across many ISPs and fibre networks experiencing double their standard speeds until networks discontinued the offering.

Afrihost CEO Gian Visser told MyBroadband that all Afrihost fibre customers are eligible for this promotion, regardless of which fibre network they are on.

“All our fibre clients on all our fibre networks we support can upgrade to the next higher package,” Visser said.

“They can double their speed and pay us the same price they were paying for the lower package for the rest of this year and also January next year.”

“We are subsidising this cost ourselves – we will be paying the FNOs their normal full prices and will be covering these extra costs for our clients until February next year,” he said.

Afrihost clients can access this double fibre speed promotion through the Afrihost Clientzone.

Now read: What you need to know if you are switching to fibre