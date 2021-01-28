What’s Next – In conversation with Wayne D’Sa

Wayne D’Sa has over 17 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry and is the Chief Executive Officer of CipherWave.

D’Sa started his career at UUNET, which later became Verizon and then MTN Business.

He was then appointed as Managing Director of CipherWave when he joined the business in May 2015.

After CipherWave acquired Broadlink and integrated it into CipherWave, the group revised its structure and appointed Wayne as the Chief Executive Officer of CipherWave.

D’Sa also serves as a director for Home-Connect, CipherWave’s sister company that provides home-fibre solutions.

In this What’s Next interview, D’Sa discusses some of the trends in the fibre industry and the impact of COVID-19 and the lockdown.

D’Sa provides insight into how CipherWave Business has adapted over this period and how they have kept up with the demands of people that need connectivity to work from home.

He also shares how CipherWave has been investing in fibre infrastructure and how Home-Connect fits into the CipherWave Business network.

D’Sa shares details around CipherWave’s recent acquisition of Broadlink, before ending with a discussion on what the future holds for CipherWave.

The full interview with Wayne D’Sa is embedded below. You can see all What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interviews here.