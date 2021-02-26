Big fibre price cuts and speed upgrades for Mweb customers

Mweb has launched its new Openserve fibre products based on the line speed changes implemented by the network earlier this year.

“We’re excited to launch our new 25Mbps upload and 25Mbps download speed product, for only R499pm,” Mweb GM Product Sales and Marketing Carolyn Holgate said.

“This is a great product at a very competitive price vs other ISPs, offering significant value and accessibility in the fibre market.”

Affected Openserve Fibre and ADSL customers are being informed today of the changes to their products based on the line speed changes and product discontinuations announced by Openserve.

These changes include speed upgrades at no extra wholesale line rental cost. It is, however, up to ISPs whether to pass these upgrades on to customers as free.

This is because ISPs pay for wholesale bandwidth in addition to line rental, meaning they could pay more for customer usage despite the “free” line speed upgrades.

New fibre prices

These changes will be effective for new customers from 1 March and existing customers by 1 April 2021, Mweb said.

Line speed changes will take place during March and will be fully implemented by 1 April, as per Openserve’s timeline.

Below is the new monthly pricing and product offering for Openserve fibre products from Mweb.

New fibre products Price per month 25/25Mbps R499 50/25Mbps R739 100/50Mbps R899 200/100Mbps R1,049

