South Africa’s fibre connectivity continues to expand as the country’s major network operators build out infrastructure in more locations – reaching underserved city suburbs and larger towns.

According to the State of the ICT Sector report, fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) and fibre-to-the-business (FTTB) subscriptions surged 5,000% between 2015 and 2019.

The report showed that there were 1.6 million fibre customers in the country by 2019, up from only 31,843 recorded in 2015.

This was even before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, which resulted in a big rise in demand for fast and reliable connectivity as more people worked and studied from home.

While progress on the fibre rollout may seem slow for many South African homes desperate for affordable uncapped Internet, the fact is that more towns and suburbs are getting access to fibre every month.

However, South Africa’s biggest fibre network operator Telkom has in recent years slowed down the expansion of its Openserve fibre network and instead opted to focus on mobile offerings.

Since our previous comparison in November 2019, Telkom has only extended its vast 164,000-kilometre fibre network by an additional 1,900km, according to its latest annual financial statements.

That represents a growth of just over 1.15% on its total network size.

Big growth for others

In stark contrast to this, its prime fibre rival Vumatel has shown a significant increase in its fibre network capacity – growing from 8,000km to 18,000km.

Despite Vumatel having a smaller network, it surpassed Openserve in terms of homes connected in early 2019.

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and MTN also increased their networks by 1,000km and 2,000km, respectively.

A smaller player among the larger fibre operators, MetroFibre Networx, nearly doubled its network size since our previous report – increasing from 1,500km to 2,700km.

The table below shows the size of the biggest fibre networks in South Africa based on the kilometres of fibre cable they have trenched.

Where an FNO did not provide the latest up to date figures, we used the last available data as presented in its most recent annual financial statements.