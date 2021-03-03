New Openserve fibre prices – How much cheaper it is than Vumatel

Openserve recently announced free fibre speed upgrades for wholesale customers, as well as price cuts across a number of products.

A number of local ISPs have confirmed that these speed upgrades and price cuts will be passed on to customers, which means many Openserve customers may find themselves paying less or the same for a connection that is double the speed of their current package.

This is despite the additional bandwidth usage that will have to be absorbed by ISPs.

Vox previously told MyBroadband that the changes will cost ISPs more money, not less, due to an increase in bandwidth consumption and the subsequent need to buy more wholesale bandwidth from Openserve.

This is great news for consumers, however, as they can now access fibre at all-time-low prices.

Openserve turns the tables

Vumatel has rapidly expanded its fibre footprint across South Africa and has become a favourite among many consumers.

This was especially true when it offered lower prices for the same connection speeds as equivalent packages on Openserve.

The tables have now turned significantly in Openserve’s favour, however, as while Vumatel has continued to increase prices, the Telkom-owned fibre network has slashed its wholesale rates.

This means that Openserve is now much cheaper than Vumatel across the board, making it an attractive option for South Africans looking to save on their monthly fibre bill.

Openserve and Vumatel are the two big FTTH players in South Africa, and their networks extend across the country.

Many South Africans are presented with the choice between these two operators, and Openserve’s new pricing makes it an attractive option over Vumatel for consumers.

Uncapped fibre price comparison

The table below compares the uncapped fibre accounts available on Openserve and Vumatel from a number of prominent local ISPs.

We compared equivalent fibre packages with download speeds of 20/25Mbps, 50Mbps, 100Mbps, and 200Mbps. Upload speeds are also shown, as these differ according to package choice and network operator.

What is immediately apparent from this comparison is that Openserve now offers much lower prices than Vumatel for the same fibre packages.

In a few cases, the price of an Openserve package is up to 36% lower than Vumatel from the same ISP despite having a higher line speed, making the former the obvious choice for budget-conscious users.

This pricing difference is shown in the table below.

Vumatel vs Openserve 20Mbps / 25Mbps Uncapped Package Vumatel Openserve Afrihost 20/20Mbps R907 – Afrihost 25/25Mbps – R597 Cool Ideas 20/20Mbps R929 – Cool Ideas 25/25Mbps – R599 Supersonic 20/20Mbps R845 – Supersonic 25/25Mbps – R699 RSAWEB 20/20Mbps R845 – RSAWEB 25/25Mbps – R595 50Mbps Uncapped Package Vumatel Openserve Afrihost 50/5Mbps R997 – Afrihost 50/25Mbps – R797 Afrihost 50/50Mbps R1,117 – Cool Ideas 50/5Mbps R969 – Cool Ideas 50/25Mbps – R819 Cool Ideas 50/50Mbps R1,049 – Supersonic 50/5Mbps R955 – Supersonic 50/25Mbps – R849 Supersonic 50/50Mbps R995 – RSAWEB 50/5Mbps R935 – RSAWEB 50/25Mbps – R795 RSAWEB 50/50Mbps R1,035 – 100Mbps Uncapped Package Vumatel Openserve Afrihost 100/10Mbps R1,147 – Afrihost 100/50Mbps – R917 Afrihost 100/100Mbps R1,247 – Cool Ideas 100/10Mbps R1,119 – Cool Ideas 100/50Mbps – R999 Cool Ideas 100/100Mbps R1,199 – Supersonic 100/10Mbps R1,145 – Supersonic 100/50Mbps – R1,049 Supersonic 100/100Mbps R1,195 – RSAWEB 100/10Mbps R1,095 – RSAWEB 100/50Mbps – R995 RSAWEB 100/100Mbps R1,195 – 200Mbps Uncapped Package Vumatel Openserve Afrihost 200/20Mbps R1,447 – Afrihost 200/100Mbps – R1,117 Afrihost 200/200Mbps R1,497 – Cool Ideas 200/20Mbps R1,419 – Cool Ideas 200/100Mbps – R1,199 Cool Ideas 200/200Mbps R1,499 – Supersonic 200/100Mbps – R1,195 Supersonic 200/200Mbps R1,549 – RSAWEB 200/20Mbps R1,395 – RSAWEB 200/100Mbps – R1,295 RSAWEB 200/200Mbps R1,495 –

