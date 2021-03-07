Highest home broadband speeds in South Africa

The latest MyBroadband speed test results reveal that most Internet service providers recorded download speeds between 900Mbps and 1Gbps.

This report is based on data collected between 1 January 2021 and 28 February 2021 from Speedtest.Mybroadband.co.za and Speedtest.co.za.

These two speed test platforms allow users to test their download speed, upload speed, and latency through their browser.

To ensure a neutral testing environment, the speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 10Gbps connection to MyBroadband’s speed test platform.

The data shows that RSAWEB recorded the highest download speed at 995Mbps, followed by Afrihost on 986Mbps, and Cool Ideas on 951Mbps.

Most prominent Internet service providers had peak speeds of over 900Mbps, which is in line with expectations.

The highest residential fibre speed in South Africa is 1Gbps, and these peak speeds are close to this theoretical maximum.

An interesting result is Rain’s 785Mbps speed which was recorded in Johannesburg. This shows the exceptional capability of Rain’s 5G network.

The table below shows the peak speeds achieved by prominent South African service providers.

It should be noted that these results are an interesting observation rather than a reflection of network quality.

Peak Speeds per ISP ISP Connection City Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps) RSAWEB Fibre Johannesburg 995 859 Afrihost Fibre Johannesburg 986 83 Cool Ideas Fibre Cape Town 951 104 Mweb Fibre Johannesburg 950 98 Cell C Fibre Johannesburg 949 104 Axxess Fibre Johannesburg 948 105 Cybersmart Fibre Cape Town 947 923 Vodacom Business Fibre Johannesburg 940 710 Vox Fibre Sandton 907 576 Supersonic Fibre Johannesburg 906 104 Liquid Telecom Fibre Cape Town 874 133 MTN Fibre Port Elizabeth 861 397 Rain 5G Johannesburg 785 118 Internet Solutions Fibre Johannesburg 651 119 Telkom Internet Fibre Johannesburg 616 127 HeroTel Fibre Pretoria 607 829

