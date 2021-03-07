Highest home broadband speeds in South Africa

7 March 2021

The latest MyBroadband speed test results reveal that most Internet service providers recorded download speeds between 900Mbps and 1Gbps.

This report is based on data collected between 1 January 2021 and 28 February 2021 from Speedtest.Mybroadband.co.za and Speedtest.co.za.

These two speed test platforms allow users to test their download speed, upload speed, and latency through their browser.

To ensure a neutral testing environment, the speed test servers are hosted in Teraco’s vendor-neutral data centres.

Through NAPAfrica, all network operators present at its peering points are provided with a free 10Gbps connection to MyBroadband’s speed test platform.

The data shows that RSAWEB recorded the highest download speed at 995Mbps, followed by Afrihost on 986Mbps, and Cool Ideas on 951Mbps.

Most prominent Internet service providers had peak speeds of over 900Mbps, which is in line with expectations.

The highest residential fibre speed in South Africa is 1Gbps, and these peak speeds are close to this theoretical maximum.

An interesting result is Rain’s 785Mbps speed which was recorded in Johannesburg. This shows the exceptional capability of Rain’s 5G network.

The table below shows the peak speeds achieved by prominent South African service providers.

It should be noted that these results are an interesting observation rather than a reflection of network quality.

Peak Speeds per ISP
ISP Connection City Download Speed (Mbps) Upload Speed (Mbps)
RSAWEB Fibre Johannesburg 995 859
Afrihost Fibre Johannesburg 986 83
Cool Ideas Fibre Cape Town 951 104
Mweb Fibre Johannesburg 950 98
Cell C Fibre Johannesburg 949 104
Axxess Fibre Johannesburg 948 105
Cybersmart Fibre Cape Town 947 923
Vodacom Business Fibre Johannesburg 940 710
Vox Fibre Sandton 907 576
Supersonic Fibre Johannesburg 906 104
Liquid Telecom Fibre Cape Town 874 133
MTN Fibre Port Elizabeth 861 397
Rain 5G Johannesburg 785 118
Internet Solutions Fibre Johannesburg 651 119
Telkom Internet Fibre Johannesburg 616 127
HeroTel Fibre Pretoria 607 829

Now read: Big South African ISP showdown in 2021

Share your thoughts: Highest home broadband speeds in Sou…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Highest home broadband speeds in South Africa